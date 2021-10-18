Submit Release
News Search

There were 483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,698 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

October 18, 2021                                                                  

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Adams

Manchester Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Athens City-County General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Brown County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

02/07/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Liberty Township Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Jacksonburg

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2019

 

 

 

Columbiana

Wellsville Local School District

 FFR  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

Chatfield Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Enterprise

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Porter Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Darke County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Adams Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Farmer Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Franklin County Public Health

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Harrison Market Community Authority

  IPA

11/06/2018 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Office of Loan Administration

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund

 

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only)

 

 

 

Ohio Speech and Hearing Professionals Board

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Tuition Trust Authority

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Vision Professionals Board

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Guernsey County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Sharonville

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Village of Benton Ridge

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Four County Career Center

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Holmes

Killbuck Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Hartford Independent Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Linda S. Miller

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain Medina Community Based Correctional Facility

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Oberlin Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sheffield Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Monclova Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Spencer Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development Zone

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

City of Campbell

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Miami Conservancy District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morgan

Morgan Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Morgan Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Morgan-Meigsville Rural Water District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Big Walnut Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Community Improvement Corporation of Morrow County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Springfield Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Bay Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Harrison Township Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Monday Creek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Preble

Preble County Sanitary Landfill

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Van Buren Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Ballville Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Rice Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Scioto Ambulance District

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Seneca

Bascom Joint Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Shelby

Washington Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Carroll, Columbiana & Stark Regional Transportation Improvement Project

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Alliance

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry-Navarre Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Coventry Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Bowling Green State University Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                     

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.