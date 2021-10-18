Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

|
Adams
|
Manchester Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Ashtabula
|
Ashtabula County
|
C
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Athens
|
Athens City-County General Health District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Brown
|
Brown County Land Reutilization Corporation
|
|
02/07/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Jackson Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Butler
|
Liberty Township Joint Economic Development District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Village of Jacksonburg
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Clermont
|
Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
|
10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2019
|
|
|
|
Columbiana
|
Wellsville Local School District
|
FFR IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Crawford
|
Chatfield Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Enterprise
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Porter Public Library
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Darke
|
Darke County
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Defiance
|
Adams Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Farmer Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
Franklin County Public Health
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Harrison Market Community Authority
|
IPA
|
11/06/2018 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Office of Loan Administration
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
|
|
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only)
|
|
|
|
Ohio Speech and Hearing Professionals Board
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Ohio Tuition Trust Authority
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Ohio Vision Professionals Board
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Fulton
|
Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Guernsey
|
Guernsey County Family and Children First Council
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Hamilton
|
City of Sharonville
|
IPA C
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Hancock
|
Village of Benton Ridge
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Henry
|
Four County Career Center
|
|
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
STRS Examination
|
|
|
|
Holmes
|
Killbuck Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Licking
|
Hartford Independent Agricultural Society
|
IPA
|
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Linda S. Miller
|
MED
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Lorain
|
Lorain Medina Community Based Correctional Facility
|
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Oberlin Community Improvement Corporation
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Sheffield Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Lucas
|
Monclova Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Spencer Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development Zone
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Mahoning
|
City of Campbell
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Montgomery
|
Miami Conservancy District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Morgan
|
Morgan Local School District
|
|
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
SERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Morgan Local School District
|
|
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
STRS Examination
|
|
|
|
Morgan-Meigsville Rural Water District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Morrow
|
Big Walnut Joint Fire District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Community Improvement Corporation of Morrow County
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Muskingum
|
Springfield Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Ottawa
|
Bay Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Perry
|
Harrison Township Union Cemetery
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Monday Creek Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Portage
|
Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Foundation
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Preble
|
Preble County Sanitary Landfill
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Putnam
|
Van Buren Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Sandusky
|
Ballville Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Rice Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Scioto
|
Scioto Ambulance District
|
FFR IPA
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Seneca
|
Bascom Joint Ambulance District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Seneca County Land Reutilization Corporation
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
IPA
|
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Shelby
|
Washington Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Stark
|
Carroll, Columbiana & Stark Regional Transportation Improvement Project
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
City of Alliance
|
IPA C
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Perry-Navarre Joint Economic Development District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Summit
|
Coventry Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Wayne
|
Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Wood
|
Bowling Green State University Foundation
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|