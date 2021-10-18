For Immediate Release:

October 18, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Manchester Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula Ashtabula County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Athens City-County General Health District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Brown County Land Reutilization Corporation 02/07/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Liberty Township Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Jacksonburg 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority 10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2019 Columbiana Wellsville Local School District FFR IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Crawford Chatfield Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Enterprise 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Porter Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Darke Darke County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Defiance Adams Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Farmer Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Franklin County Public Health IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Harrison Market Community Authority IPA 11/06/2018 TO 12/31/2020 Office of Loan Administration 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only) Ohio Speech and Hearing Professionals Board 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Tuition Trust Authority 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Vision Professionals Board 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Fulton Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Guernsey Guernsey County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton City of Sharonville IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Village of Benton Ridge 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Four County Career Center State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Holmes Killbuck Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Hartford Independent Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Linda S. Miller MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Lorain Lorain Medina Community Based Correctional Facility 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Oberlin Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sheffield Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Monclova Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Spencer Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development Zone 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning City of Campbell IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Miami Conservancy District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Morgan Morgan Local School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Morgan Local School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Morgan-Meigsville Rural Water District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Big Walnut Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Community Improvement Corporation of Morrow County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Springfield Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Bay Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Harrison Township Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Monday Creek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Preble Preble County Sanitary Landfill 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Van Buren Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Ballville Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Rice Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Scioto Ambulance District FFR IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Seneca Bascom Joint Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Shelby Washington Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Carroll, Columbiana & Stark Regional Transportation Improvement Project 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 City of Alliance IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Perry-Navarre Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Coventry Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wood Bowling Green State University Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

