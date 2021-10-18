Global Mice Model Market (2021 to 2028) - by Type of Material, Application and Region

Emergen Research Logo

Mice Model Market Trend – Rise in adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a new report on the Global Mice Model market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Mice Model market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

The global mice model market is anticipated to reach USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global mice model market is projected to expand substantially, due to the increasing demand for humanized mice prototypes. The increasing use of mice models in the study of virology and contagious diseases is anticipated to propel the global mice model market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs) is projected to boost the global mice model market in the near future.

However, during the forecast period, rising objections by several organizations on mouse testing are anticipated to impede the global mice model market to a certain extent.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Envigo Ltd, TransViragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GenOway S.A., The Jackson Laboratory, Ozgene Pty Ltd, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Pharmaron, Inc., and Horizon Discovery Group plc. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Mice Model market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Mice Model market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Mice Model market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.



Emergen Research has segmented the global mice model market on the basis of type, service, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Outbred

Hybrid

Inbred

Knockout

Spontaneous Mutant

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cryopreservation

Rederivation

Genetic Testing

Breeding

Quarantine

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

CRISPR

Nuclear Transfer

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Microinjection

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cancer

Diabetes

Research & Development

Academics

Cardiovascular Studies

Genetic Studies

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Biotechnology

Government

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mice Model Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mice Model Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand of humanized mice prototypes

4.2.2.2. The increasing use of models of mice in virology and contagious diseases

4.2.2.3. Increasing investment in research and development activities in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology sector

4.2.2.4. The increasing utilization of mice model for personalized drugs production

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Continuous discovery in substitute approaches for animal studies

4.2.3.2. Rising objections by many organizations against mouse testing

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Continued

