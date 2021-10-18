3D Mapping Market - Analysis, Size, Business Growth, Key Players and Future Scenario
Emergence of AI and ML technologies to boost the 3D content accuracy as one of the factor that offers huge opportunities in the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for 3D mapping and modeling solutions among various industries is a major factor expected to drive the market growth. The advent of 3D enabled display devices and proliferation of 3D content are among some of the major driving factors expected to boost the 3D mapping market growth in the near future. However, a dearth of professionals that can handle 3D technologies can hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent. Contrarily, high definition 3D viewing user experience is an opportunistic factor for the global market in the coming years.
3D technology is widely used in vertical people in various industries to meet the growing demand for emerging animated applications such as 3D mapping, size analysis, and 3D modeling. This in turn has propelled the development of 3D mapping software that can gauge shapes in real-time. Thus, the rise in demand for 3D technology among various industries is a major factor expected to drive the 3D mapping market growth during the forecast period.
More and more young people in Asia-Pacific countries like India, Bhutan, and Bangladesh are unemployed due to a lack of knowledge of new technology and proper guidance. For instance, according to India Today, more than 80 % of Indian engineers are unemployed due to a lack of advanced technology skills and basic training. In addition, it is also mentioned that only 3% of engineers have skills and knowledge in the fields of artificial intelligence, data science, mobile development, and machine learning. Therefore, the lack of skilled professional employees hinders the growth of the market.
Key industry players - Autodesk Inc., Apple Inc., Airbus DS GmbH, Blender.org, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Lightwave 3D, MAXON Computer, NewTek Inc., Pixologic Inc., and Softree Technical Systems Inc.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market:
• All businesses are facing risks including shifts in customer touchpoints, supply chain disruptions, unavailability of critical resources, and gaps in business continuity protocols.
• Because of a shift from physical to digital purchasing there is a surge in transaction volumes and precipitous decline in demand.
• To respond to immediate business needs in a dynamic environment reporting, monitoring, and decision-making with real-time data is necessary.
