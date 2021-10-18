Drug Screening Market is projected to reach US$ 13.56 Billion by 2027, Finds Emergen Research
Drug Screening Market Trend – Increased government funding for drug screening
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Drug Screening market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Drug Screening market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.
The global drug screening market is estimated to reach value of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth in the consumption of alcohol and illegal substances and stringent regulations in developing as well as developed regions are among the major driving factors for the drug screening market.
Rise in the number of accidents caused by high consumption of alcohol is creating the demand for drug screening. Drug screening is a method used for detection of drugs in urine, blood, or other samples. It is commonly carried out in workplaces as pre-employment testing for individuals and athletes.
Advancements in technology of drug screening and surge in the application of drug screening devices among various end-users are fueling the market. The governments have increased funding for the development of drug testing programs, which is likely to augment the market in the near future. However, ban on the consumption of drugs and alcohol in developing countries is restraining the drug screening market in these countries.
The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Drug Screening market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.
Companies profiled in the global Drug Screening market:
Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Premier Biotech, and Psychemedics
The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global drug screening market based on product and service, sample type, end-user, and region as follows:
Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Drug Screening Products
Analytical Instruments
Immunoassay Analyzers
Chromatography Instruments
Breathalyzers
Fuel-cell Breathalyzers
Semiconductor Breathalyzers
Other Breathalyzers
Rapid Testing Devices
Urine Testing Devices
Drug Testing Cups
Dip Cards
Drug Testing Cassettes
Oral Fluid Testing Devices
Consumables
Assay Kits
Sample Collection Tubes
Calibrators & Controls
Other Consumables
Drug Screening Services
Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Urine Samples
Hair Samples
Breath Samples
Oral Fluid Samples
Other Samples
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Workplaces
Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies
Drug Testing Laboratories
Drug Treatment Centers
Hospitals
Pain Management Centers
Individual Users
Schools & Colleges
Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Regional Outlook of Drug Screening Market:
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Key Features of the Drug Screening Market Report:
The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats
The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares
Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects
It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth
Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development
In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Drug Screening Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Drug Screening Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing drug and alcohol consumption
4.2.2.2. Enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Prohibition on workplace drug testing in some countries
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Continued..!
