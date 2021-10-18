Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market to Reach $1,020.00 Billion by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing elderly population is one of the significant factors influencing the elder care services & assistive devices market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- elder care services & assistive devices market is projected to be valued at USD 1,020.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Elderly care services and assistive devices are witnessing high demand, which can be attributed to growing elderly population. The number of individuals aged 65 years or above worldwide is estimated to grow from about 524 million in 2010 to around 1.5 billion by 2050 and developing countries would account for a majority of this increase in elderly population. A significant rise in life expectancy is leading to growth of geriatric population. This, in turn, would propel the elder care services & assistive devices market during the forecast period.

Global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices industry with a special focus on the affected key segments of the industry. According to our analysts, the market is expected to regain momentum in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market is expected to reach USD 1,020.00 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3% from its valuation of USD 672.25 billion in 2019. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices industry.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Invacare Corporation, Ai Squared, Siemens Healthineers, Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear Limited, Brookdale Senior Living, Extendicare Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, and GN Resound Group

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report:

North America

Canada

S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Emergen Research has segmented the global elder care services & assistive devices market in terms of offering, end-user, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Home Healthcare

Adult Day Services

Institutional Care

Assisted Devices

Mobile Assistance Devices

Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Others

Living Aids

Hearing Aids

Vision & Speech Aids

Assistive Furniture

Assistive Beds

Door Openers

Riser Reclining Chairs

Others

Bathroom Safety Equipment

Shower Rooms

Commode Chairs

Ostomy Devices

Bars, Grips & Rails

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Nursing Homes

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Elder Care Services and Assistive Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Elder Care Services and Assistive Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing elderly population

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of technology amongst elders for health management

4.2.2.3. Diversified demands and preference of elders

4.2.2.4. Increased investments in R&D activities

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive sophisticated assistive devices

4.2.3.2. Low awareness about certain devices in developing and underdeveloped regions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued...!

