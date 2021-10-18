Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market to Reach $1,020.00 Billion by 2028
Growing elderly population is one of the significant factors influencing the elder care services & assistive devices market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- elder care services & assistive devices market is projected to be valued at USD 1,020.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Elderly care services and assistive devices are witnessing high demand, which can be attributed to growing elderly population. The number of individuals aged 65 years or above worldwide is estimated to grow from about 524 million in 2010 to around 1.5 billion by 2050 and developing countries would account for a majority of this increase in elderly population. A significant rise in life expectancy is leading to growth of geriatric population. This, in turn, would propel the elder care services & assistive devices market during the forecast period.
Global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices industry with a special focus on the affected key segments of the industry. According to our analysts, the market is expected to regain momentum in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market is expected to reach USD 1,020.00 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3% from its valuation of USD 672.25 billion in 2019. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices industry.
The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.
The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report:
Invacare Corporation, Ai Squared, Siemens Healthineers, Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear Limited, Brookdale Senior Living, Extendicare Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, and GN Resound Group
The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.
Key Regions Analyzed in the Report:
Key Regions Analyzed in the Report:
North America
Canada
S.
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
K.
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Peru
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
A.E
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Emergen Research has segmented the global elder care services & assistive devices market in terms of offering, end-user, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Services
Home Healthcare
Adult Day Services
Institutional Care
Assisted Devices
Mobile Assistance Devices
Wheelchairs
Mobility Scooters
Others
Living Aids
Hearing Aids
Vision & Speech Aids
Assistive Furniture
Assistive Beds
Door Openers
Riser Reclining Chairs
Others
Bathroom Safety Equipment
Shower Rooms
Commode Chairs
Ostomy Devices
Bars, Grips & Rails
Others
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Hospitals
Homecare Settings
Nursing Homes
Rehabilitation Centers
Others
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Elder Care Services and Assistive Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Elder Care Services and Assistive Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing elderly population
4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of technology amongst elders for health management
4.2.2.3. Diversified demands and preference of elders
4.2.2.4. Increased investments in R&D activities
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive sophisticated assistive devices
4.2.3.2. Low awareness about certain devices in developing and underdeveloped regions
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Continued...!
