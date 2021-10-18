Nylon Filament Market Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Region and Country Analysis & Forecast To 2028
The Global Nylon Filament Market is forecast to reach USD 32.63 Billion by 2028NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has published a novel report on global Nylon Filament market to offer a comprehensive overview of the market and help investors, users understand market dynamics and make investment plans accordingly. The report offers details about market revenue growth, market size, industry trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, growth opportunities and top companies. Nylon belongs to the family of aliphatic or semi-aromatic based synthetic polymers, known as polyamides. Nylon is a silk-textured, synthetic thermoplastic material which can be changed into the shape of fibers, films, and filaments. Nylon filaments are synthetic filament made of nylon fiber, and the chemical composition, structures, and properties are modified during the manufacturing based on particular end-uses. The nylon filaments hold extreme or infinite length and designed to withstand added or extended tensile strength than that of Nylon Filaments. The continuous growth of the sports apparel industry, ropes, home textile materials, industrial applications, narrow woven materials, backpacks, swimwear, and trekking wear, to name a few are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of Nylon Filament in sports wears, swimwear, home décor, and industrial products. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
Key participants include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) is a kind of highly drawn polyester filament yarn, which may be implemented to produce high strength textiles. Fully drawn yarn is usually used for better quality fabric. Moreover, as the process of texturizing is avoided, this product type yields higher contribution in comparison to the partially oriented yarns.
Nylon filaments are extremely durable and offer great strength to flexibility ratio. Usage of this filaments in additive & traditional manufacturing not only invents new mechanical opportunities but also reduces the overall weight of the parts and gas emissions. Nylon filaments are widely used for semi-flexible components & mechanical parts since its wear, chemical, and UV resistance is higher compared with basic 3D printing plastics such as Polylactic Acid (PLA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS).
Bulked Continuous Filament (BCF) Nylon Filament combines the properties of nylon and renders added abrasion-resistance & durability with bulkiness resulting from a three-dimensional random and crimping process implemented in each individual fiber filament. It is used in the products ranging from office uses to automobile & household products.
North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for multifilament nylon fiber, having grown at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nylon Filaments Market on the basis of the type, sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
Nylon 6
Nylon 6,6
Others
Type of Filter Yarns Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
Flat Yarn
Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)
Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)
Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)
High Speed Yarn (HSY)
Others
Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
Monofilament
Multifilament
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
Sports Industries
Travel Accessories
Fashion Fabrics
Fishing Equipment
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
