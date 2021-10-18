Submit Release
Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service being held in Washington, DC tomorrow.  The ceremony pays respect to members of law enforcement who have died in the line of duty and honors their families. 

 

Flags will be flown at half-staff from midnight tonight through Saturday, October 16, 2021.  The President's proclamation can be found here.

 

