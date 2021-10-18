Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Size Worth USD 11.77 Billion by 2028 – Reports and Data
Increasing demand for zero liquid discharge technique in the energy & power industries are propelling the market growthNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global zero liquid discharge system market is forecast to reach USD 11.77 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) is one of the effective wastewater treatment techniques, where almost all the wastewater generated is purified and recycled. The increasing industrialization is resulting in an increase in pollution levels in the ecosystem. Factors like this are fueling the need for zero liquid discharge system in the market. This system finds application in various end-use industries such as energy & power, food & beverage, chemical & petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and textile, among others.
The market for zero liquid discharge system is influenced by the rising demand for food products due to the growing population throughout the world. Moreover, strict regulations regarding wastewater discharge and freshwater scarcity are passively helping in the market growth.
The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for market growth, while factors such as high installation and operation costs pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the zero liquid discharge systems market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of zero liquid discharge system.
The North America region is a crucial region for the zero liquid discharge systems market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing industrialization coupled with a surge in sewage and water treatment facilities in the region.
Key participants GE Water & Process Technologies, GEA Group AG, Veolia Water Technologies, Praj Industries Ltd., H2o GmbH, Aquatech International LLC, U.S. Water Services, Inc., Doosan Hydro Technology LLC, Aquarion AG, and Saltworks Technologies Inc. among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The conventional zero liquid discharge system segment held a larger market share of 58.3% in the year 2018. The conventional system includes evaporation and crystallization techniques. These systems help in filtering highly soluble salts, such as calcium chlorides and ammonium, and some heavy metal salts that can’t be crystallized without evaporation technique.
• The thermal-based system segment is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The thermal-based systems are mostly used with conventional units because this process enables the system to recover over 95% of the plant’s wastewater while decreasing the rest of the effluents as end products.
• The energy & power segment held the largest market share of 27.9% in the year 2018. This is due to stricter discharge guidelines by the government and a rise in the power generation capacity. Energy and Power Industries require a large amount of water to perform their day to day operations, making it more important to find different effective techniques to reuse the resource.
• The North America region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecasted period. The growth is due to the increasing demand for these systems from countries such as the United States, Mexico & Canada. High demand from end-use industries such as energy & power, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages are fueling the growth for the zero liquid discharge system market in the region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Zero Liquid Discharge System market on the basis of fiber type, product type, application, and region:
System Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Conventional
• Hybrid
Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Thermal Based
• Membrane Based
Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Energy & Power
• Food & Beverage
• Chemical & Petrochemical
• Pharmaceutical
• Textile
• Others
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
