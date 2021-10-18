Mining Drills and Breakers Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues to Garner $2,172.8 Million by 2025

Domestic players are investing in the metal and coal mining sector, which is anticipated to boost the demand for the mining drills and breakers equipment.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The drill and breaker equipment are used for drilling earth surface and breaking stones in the mining industry. Drills and breakers include drill rigs, top hammer longhole drill rigs, in-the-hole longhole drill rigs, rock support drill rigs, secondary breaking drill rigs, surface top hammer drill rigs, surface down-the-hole drill rigs, rotary blasthole drill rigs, low profile rigs, rockpulse, and hydraulic breakers.The global mining drills and breakers market size was valued at $1,223.8 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,172.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 55.6% share of the global market, followed by LAMEA.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5267 Leading Players:The major players in global mining drills and breakers industry such as Boart Longyear, Caterpillar, Inc, Doosan Corporation, Energold Drilling Corp, Epiroc AB, Furukawa Co., Ltd, Geodrill Limited, Komatsu Ltd, Metso Corporation, and Sandvik AB have focused on developing new products to strengthen their presence in the market.The drills segment accounted for 75.2% in overall global mining drills and breakers market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the growth of the global mining drills and breakers market include rise in demand for metal and minerals, expansion of existing mines, and increase in coal consumption in developing countries. However, environmental concern due to quarries and mining is expected to restraint the mining drills and breakers market growth.Speak to Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5267 Mining Drills And Breakers Key Market Segments:By Machinery Type• Drills• BreakersBy Business• Original Equipment(OE)• After SalesBy Application• Metal Mining• Mineral Mining• Coal MiningKey Findings Of The Study• In 2017, drills segment dominated the global mining drills and breakers market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.5% during theforecast period.• The after sales segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5267