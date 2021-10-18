Global eHealth Market (2021 to 2028) - by Type of Material, Application and Region

Emergen Research Logo

The growing need to curtail healthcare costs and the high prevalence of the chronic disease is driving the demand for the eHealth market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global eHealth Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global eHealth market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

The global eHealth market is forecasted to be worth USD 314.55 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing increased demand in the past years, owing to the surge in the prevalence of smartphones and the emergence of advanced technologies in the medical sector. Digital health has emerged as a triumphant venture, attracting several organizations and industries from outside the healthcare domain.

An increase in the need to curtail healthcare costs, rising government initiatives to support the usage of eHealth, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a shift in patient-centric healthcare delivery will further drive the eHealth market demand. The technology provides cost-effective healthcare delivery in both developed and developing nations. The surge in awareness of sedentary lifestyles and growing disorders such as diabetes and hypertension will further augment eHealth market demand.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/398

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global eHealth market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Philips, IBM Corporation, Mckesson, Medtronic, Inc., Epic Systems, Cisco Systems, and Optum, among others. are some of the top companies profiled in the report.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ehealth-market

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of eHealth Market:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global eHealth Market on the basis of product and services, end-user, and region:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

eHealth Solutions

Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)

Pharmacy Information Systems

Medical Apps

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Personal Health Record & Patient Portals

Chronic Care Management Apps

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Telehealth Solutions

Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)

Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

E-Prescribing Solutions

Cardiovascular Information Systems

Other Specialty Information Management Systems

eHealth Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Diagnosis & Consultation Services

Database Management Services

Treatment Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Services

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmacies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others End Users

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/398

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Check Prices @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/398

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. eHealth Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. eHealth Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing Need to Manage Regulatory Compliance Through the Use of eHealth Solutions

4.2.2.2. Need to Curtail the Escalating Healthcare Costs

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High Cost of Deployment and Maintenance of eHealth Solutions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued...!

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Nanorobotics Market Research Report – Forecast 2028 https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanorobotics-market

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Research Report- Global Forecast To 2028 https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oncolytic-virus-therapies-market

Hybrid Operating Room Market Report- Forecast 2028 https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hybrid-operating-room-market

Healthcare Distribution Market Research Report-Global Forecast Till 2028 https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-distribution-market

Face Mask Market Report- Forecast 2028 https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/face-mask-market