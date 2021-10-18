Men's national team coaches consultation over the future of football taking place this week

Every men's national team coach has been invited to attend online videoconferences this week to discuss a potential new calendar from 2024.

The online meetings are set for Tuesday 19 October 2021 and Thursday 21 October 2021.

The discussions will be led by FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger and will include a range of talking points, including player health, international windows, the frequency of FIFA World Cup finals and other important issues in the game.

“As a coach of the men`s national teams, their input is essential,” said Mr Wenger, who leads the Men`s Technical Advisory Group. "Opportunities for us to come together are few and far between, but we must embrace these occasions as such dialogue helps us all to protect the unique place that football has in the world and to make it truly global."

Consultations with all stakeholders are continuing and FIFA reminds fans from around the world they can send their ideas and feedback on the new football calendar here (https://fifa.fans/3n107vW).

Two-time FIFA Women`s World Cup winning coach Jill Ellis is leading the Technical Advisory Group for women's football.

