(Video) MEK Resistance Units Call for Regime Change in Iran
In Kazerun the Resistance Units wrote on a wall “Without a doubt, the mullahs will be overthrown, we will have a sovereign state with Maryam Rajavi.”
The Resistance Units took to graffiti and spread anti-regime slogans against the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.
The Resistance Units installed huge posters of Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). They also installed images of Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance, in major cities such as Tehran and Mashhad.
These activities are carried out while the regime has tried to intensify internal repression after appointing Ebrahim Raisi as president. Raisi is known as the ‘butcher of Tehran’ in the 1988 massacre because of his pivotal role in executing thousands of political prisoners.
The Resistance Units bravely spread the slogan “It is time to rise up across Iran,” with the aim to break the atmosphere of fear and repression the regime tries to impose on people.
These activities took place in Tehran, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Semnan Malard, Kazerun, and Karaj.
Also, in various parts of Tehran, the supporters of the MEK installed huge posters of Maryam Rajavi, celebrating the anniversary of her election by the NCRI in 1993 as the President-elect for the interim period after the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime.
The Resistance Units spread slogans such as “A democratic republic with Maryam Rajavi,” “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi,” “Justice & freedom with Maryam Rajavi” and “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi, democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi,” hailed Maryam Rajavi’s leading struggle to overthrow the mullahs.
MEK units graffiti reads across Iran such as:
Tehran— Poster of the Iranian Resistance leader, Massoud Rajavi
Tehran— “The youth can play a pivotal role by getting united”
Semnan— Poster of the Iranian Resistance leader, Massoud Rajavi
Mashhad— “It is time to rise up across Iran”
Ahvaz— Distributing messages of the Iranian Resistance leader, Massoud Rajavi
Tehran— “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi”
Tehran— “A democratic republic with Maryam Rajavi”
Tehran— “Justice & freedom with Maryam Rajavi”
Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi, democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi”
Tehran— “A free Iran with Maryam Rajavi”
Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”
Karaj— “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi”
Malard— “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi”
Kazerun— “Without a doubt, the mullahs will be overthrown, we will have a sovereign state with Maryam Rajavi”
Mashhad— “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi”
Mashhad— “Down with Khamenei, damn Khomeini,” & “We can and we must overthrow the mullahs’ regime.”
In recent years, the Iranian Resistance Units have expanded across Iran. During the three-day Free Iran World Summit from July 10 to 12, the Resistance Units sent one thousand messages of support from across the country.
Iran’s supreme leader has several times pointed to the MEK as the main cause of their troubles during recent uprisings.
