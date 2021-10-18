(Video) MEK Resistance Units Call for Regime Change in Iran

October 18, 2021 - Tehran— "The youth can play a pivotal role by getting united".

October 18, 2021 - Tehran— Poster of the Iranian Resistance leader, Massoud Rajavi

October 18, 2021 - The Resistance Units bravely spread the slogan "It is time to rise up across Iran," with the aim to break the atmosphere of fear and repression the regime tries to impose on people. These activities took place in Tehran, Mashhad, Ahvaz

October 18, 2021 - These activities are carried out while the regime has tried to intensify internal repression after appointing Ebrahim Raisi as president. Raisi is known as the 'butcher' of 1988 massacre because of his pivotal role in executing thousand

October 18, 2021 - Tehran: "A democratic republic with Maryam Rajavi". "Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi". "Justice & freedom with Maryam Rajavi".

October 18, 2021 - "Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi, democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi". "A free Iran with Maryam Rajavi". "Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi". Mashhad— "Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi". "Down with Khamenei, damn Khomeini,

October 18, 2021 - Karaj— "Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi". Malard— "Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi" Ahvaz— Distributing messages of the Iranian Resistance leader, Massoud Rajavi. Kazerun— "Without a doubt the mullahs will be overthrown, w

October 18, 2021 - Mashhad— "It is time to rise up across Iran". Tehran— Poster of the Iranian Resistance leader, Massoud Rajavi. Semnan— Poster of the Iranian Resistance leader, Massoud Rajavi.

In Kazerun the Resistance Units wrote on a wall “Without a doubt, the mullahs will be overthrown, we will have a sovereign state with Maryam Rajavi.”

The internal network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK), known as the Resistance Units, has organized a vast campaign in recent days against the mullahs’ dictatorship ruling Iran. ”
— Resistance Units
PARIS, FRANCE, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent days, the network of the Iranian opposition inside Iran carried out anti-regime activities across the country. The internal network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), known as the Resistance Units, has organized a vast campaign in recent days against the mullahs’ dictatorship ruling Iran.

The Resistance Units took to graffiti and spread anti-regime slogans against the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The Resistance Units installed huge posters of Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). They also installed images of Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance, in major cities such as Tehran and Mashhad.

These activities are carried out while the regime has tried to intensify internal repression after appointing Ebrahim Raisi as president. Raisi is known as the ‘butcher of Tehran’ in the 1988 massacre because of his pivotal role in executing thousands of political prisoners.

The Resistance Units bravely spread the slogan “It is time to rise up across Iran,” with the aim to break the atmosphere of fear and repression the regime tries to impose on people.

These activities took place in Tehran, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Semnan Malard, Kazerun, and Karaj.

Also, in various parts of Tehran, the supporters of the MEK installed huge posters of Maryam Rajavi, celebrating the anniversary of her election by the NCRI in 1993 as the President-elect for the interim period after the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime.

The Resistance Units spread slogans such as “A democratic republic with Maryam Rajavi,” “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi,” “Justice & freedom with Maryam Rajavi” and “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi, democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi,” hailed Maryam Rajavi’s leading struggle to overthrow the mullahs.

MEK units graffiti reads across Iran such as:

Tehran— Poster of the Iranian Resistance leader, Massoud Rajavi

Tehran— “The youth can play a pivotal role by getting united”

Semnan— Poster of the Iranian Resistance leader, Massoud Rajavi

Mashhad— “It is time to rise up across Iran”

Ahvaz— Distributing messages of the Iranian Resistance leader, Massoud Rajavi

Tehran— “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi”

Tehran— “A democratic republic with Maryam Rajavi”

Tehran— “Justice & freedom with Maryam Rajavi”

Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi, democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi”

Tehran— “A free Iran with Maryam Rajavi”

Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”

Karaj— “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi”

Malard— “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi”

Kazerun— “Without a doubt, the mullahs will be overthrown, we will have a sovereign state with Maryam Rajavi”

Mashhad— “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi”

Mashhad— “Down with Khamenei, damn Khomeini,” & “We can and we must overthrow the mullahs’ regime.”

In Kazerun the Resistance Units wrote on a wall “Without a doubt, the mullahs will be overthrown, we will have a sovereign state with Maryam Rajavi.”

In recent years, the Iranian Resistance Units have expanded across Iran. During the three-day Free Iran World Summit from July 10 to 12, the Resistance Units sent one thousand messages of support from across the country.

Iran’s supreme leader has several times pointed to the MEK as the main cause of their troubles during recent uprisings.

“Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi,” say MEK Resistance Units

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

