Sodium Hydroxide Production Cost and Price Trends Analysis 2021-2026 | Syndicated Analytics

Sodium Hydroxide Production Cost and Price Trends Analysis 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sodium hydroxide, also known as caustic soda or lye, refers to an inorganic compound with the chemical formula NaOH. It readily absorbs moisture as well as carbon dioxide from the air and is easily soluble in water. Sodium hydroxide finds extensive applications across several industries, such as textiles, pulp, and paper, detergent, etc.
The elevating product usage in the manufacturing of soaps and detergents on account of its strong base properties represents one of the primary factors driving the sodium hydroxide market. Furthermore, it is also utilized in the petroleum industry as an additive in drilling mud to increase the mud viscosity and alkalinity in bentonite and neutralize any acid gas. This, in turn, is bolstering the global market.
Apart from this, sodium hydroxide also finds applications in drain cleaners to remove fat or grease that can clog pipes. Besides this, the elevating product use in water treatment plants for pH regulation and making artificial textile fibers will further continue to fuel the sodium hydroxide market in the coming years.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally, and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Katherine Shields
