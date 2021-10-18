Sun Care Products Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis 2021-2026 | Syndicated Analytics
The Sun Care Products market report provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the market based on its segments including type, end-use, and region.ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suncare products refer to items that are used on the skin for protection against harmful ultraviolet rays. These products counter the damaging effects of continuous sun exposure, including early signs of aging, tanning, sunburn, pigmentation, wrinkles, fine lines, etc. Suncare products are made by using various ingredients, such as avobenzone and benzophenone, that prevent the UV rays from harming the skin by creating a barrier. They can be measured against the Sun Protection Factor (SPF), a scientific assessment method that rates the degree of protection provided by sun care products.
Global Sun Care Products Industry Trends and Drivers:
The rising prevalence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer caused by prolonged exposure to UV radiation is one of the key factors driving the sun care products market. Furthermore, several sun care items also incorporate anti-aging elements, which are catering to the increasing consumer inclination towards retaining youthfulness.
Additionally, the utilization of organic and natural ingredients in sun care products, as they are eco-friendly and have no side effects, is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the launch of numerous value-added products with benefits including diversified fragrances, glitter and matte-finishes, rapid-drying effects, etc., is also propelling the global market. Other factors, such as inflating disposable incomes and growing awareness about the benefits of these products, are expected to augment the sun care products market in the coming years.
Global Sun Care Products Market Segmentation:
Type
End-use
Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
The report tracks the latest industry trends and analyses their overall impact on the market. It also evaluates the market dynamics, which cover the key demand and price indicators, and studies the market on the basis of the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models. The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the global sun care products with the leading players profiled in the report.
Note: Our analysts are continuously monitoring the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. This insightful information is included in the report to improve the efficiency, resilience, and overall performance of businesses.
