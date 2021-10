Global Modular Construction Market Report 2021: Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Modular Construction Market Report : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global modular construction market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/modular-construction-market/requestsample Modular construction refers to the offsite manufacturing of engineered buildings using standard materials and codes of construction. It occurs simultaneously with site work, allowing projects to be completed in half the time of traditional construction.The global modular construction market is primarily driven by the rising construction activities worldwide. Besides this, with the improved standards of living and inflating incomes, architects and constructors nowadays prefer offsite construction to improve visual aesthetics and enhance structural integrity, design flexibility, security and fire resistance. Furthermore, with the rising environmental concerns, constructors are rapidly opting for permanent modular constructions (PMC) for developing sustainable commercial, industrial and residential complexes. Modular construction is a cost-efficient option that reduces the demand for raw materials and minimizes the amount of energy expended as it is disassembled, and the modules are relocated or refurbished for new use. Moreover, the advancements in manufacturing techniques and technologically advanced equipment are expected to positively impact the market in the coming years.Modular Construction Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the global modular construction market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:AlgecoBalfour Beatty plcBouyguesEtex GroupGuerdon LLCKLEUSBERG GmbH & Co KGLaing O'RourkeLarsen & Toubro LimitedLendlease CorporationRed Sea InternationalSkanska ABTaisei CorporationKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global modular construction market on the basis of type, module type material, end use and region.Breakup by Type:PermanentRelocatableBreakup by Module Type:Four SidedOpen SidedPartially Open SidedMixed Modules and Floor CassettesModules Supported by a Primary StructureOthersBreakup by Material:SteelConcreteWoodOthersBreakup by End Use:ResidentialCommercialEducationRetailHospitalityOthersBreakup by Region:North AmericaAsia-PacificEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaExplore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/modular-construction-market Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Industry TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse Related Reports:White Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-oil-market Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-appearance-chemicals-market South Africa Asphalt Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/south-africa-asphalt-market Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/starch-blended-biodegradable-polymers-technical-material-market-report North America Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-mineral-wool-ceiling-tiles-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.