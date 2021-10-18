Submit Release
Global Modular Construction Market Report 2021: Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Modular Construction Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global modular construction market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Modular construction refers to the offsite manufacturing of engineered buildings using standard materials and codes of construction. It occurs simultaneously with site work, allowing projects to be completed in half the time of traditional construction.

The global modular construction market is primarily driven by the rising construction activities worldwide. Besides this, with the improved standards of living and inflating incomes, architects and constructors nowadays prefer offsite construction to improve visual aesthetics and enhance structural integrity, design flexibility, security and fire resistance. Furthermore, with the rising environmental concerns, constructors are rapidly opting for permanent modular constructions (PMC) for developing sustainable commercial, industrial and residential complexes. Modular construction is a cost-efficient option that reduces the demand for raw materials and minimizes the amount of energy expended as it is disassembled, and the modules are relocated or refurbished for new use. Moreover, the advancements in manufacturing techniques and technologically advanced equipment are expected to positively impact the market in the coming years.

Modular Construction Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global modular construction market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Algeco
Balfour Beatty plc
Bouygues
Etex Group
Guerdon LLC
KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co KG
Laing O'Rourke
Larsen & Toubro Limited
Lendlease Corporation
Red Sea International
Skanska AB
Taisei Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global modular construction market on the basis of type, module type material, end use and region.

Breakup by Type:

Permanent
Relocatable

Breakup by Module Type:

Four Sided
Open Sided
Partially Open Sided
Mixed Modules and Floor Cassettes
Modules Supported by a Primary Structure
Others

Breakup by Material:

Steel
Concrete
Wood
Plastic
Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential
Commercial
Education
Retail
Hospitality
Healthcare
Others

Breakup by Region:

North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

