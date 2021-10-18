EMEA Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market Witness Rapid Growth Over 2020-2028 - AMR Study
Government has implemented stringent regulations to increase the privacy and security of organizational data, which propels the growth of the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big data analytics is a process examining large set of data to uncover useful information such as market trends, customer preference, discover hidden patterns, and various unknown facts from the data to enable organizations make informed business decisions. It uses advanced analytic techniques against large, diverse data sets, including structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data, from various sources, and in different sizes of terabytes to zettabytes. Multiple semiconductor and electronics organizations are using big data analytics to enhance their profit, increase their analytics skills, increase & manage yield, and improve the risk management capability. It helps businesses to better understand the information that is important for organizations for fault detection, predictive maintenance, wafer testing, and yield management.
The EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market size was valued at $3,178.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $5,756.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.
In 2019, the EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market was dominated by the solution segment and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that a number of companies in the semiconductor and electronics sector are focusing majorly on creating novel opportunities for growth and revenue generation, thereby increasing the preference for big data analytics. Moreover, key players of the market are adopting numerous strategies to improve their product portfolio, which is expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth, due to increasing in adoption of services among end-users, as this service ensures the effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the process. Moreover, the rise in demand for software-as-a-service (SaaS) due to its numerous benefits such as scalability and one-time customer acquisition cost is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market.
In addition, an increase in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among enterprises positively impacts the growth of the EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market. However, high implementation cost and dearth of skilled workforce are expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, increase in adoption of IoT devices coupled with the ongoing Industry 4.0 trend, use of big data analytics for semiconductor manufacturing, increase in need to gain better insights for business planning, and surge in adoption of social media analytics tools are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 428 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9071
On the basis of deployment model, the on-premise deployment model dominated the EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, as on-premise data big data analytics software enables semiconductor and electronic manufacturing organizations to have control over security & other connectivity issues and improve the scalability, speed, reliability, and connectivity of organizations. However, the cloud-based deployment segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period, as the cloud-based big data analytics solution does not involve capital cost as well as requires low maintenance, and hence can be most preferred by small- and medium-scale electronic and semiconductor companies.
Post COVID-19, the EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market size was valued at $3,372.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,756.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027. Big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market has witnessed considerable growth in past few years; however, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is projected to witness a sudden downfall in 2020. This is attributed to the implementation of lockdown by governments in the majority of the countries, and the semiconductor and electronics industry has reduced the adoption of big data and business analytics along with the preplanned investments. This has affected the supply chains of several electronics & semiconductor companies. On the other hand, the industry is experiencing notable growth in the adoption of cloud computing to help consumers across semiconductor & electronics industry to combat the pandemic. In addition, big data analytics in the semiconductor & electronics market is projected to exhibit significant growth in the upcoming years after the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9071
Key industry players - Amazon Web Services, Cisco systems, Inc., Dell EMC, International Business Machines Corporation, KX Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Splunk Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
Similar Reports -
1. Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor and Electronics Market
2. Electronic Design Automation Software Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn