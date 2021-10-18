Gaming Simulators Market 2021-26: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global gaming simulators market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gaming Simulators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global gaming simulators market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Gaming simulators represent the hardware and software devices used to re-create a gaming experience with real or fictional subjects. The simulators allow gamers to experience detailed situations and scenarios and offer an entirely realistic and immersive gaming experience. They are also utilized for training, predictive, academic, and analytical purposes, using several components, such as boxing gloves, gaming panels, wheels, demo guns, paddles, etc., for various racing, business, or war-based gaming scenarios. Gaming simulators assist in investigating crucial situations, enhancing critical thinking, motor, and social skills, improving learning and understanding of complex concepts, etc.
Elevating levels of digitization in the entertainment and education industries worldwide are majorly propelling the gaming simulators market. Moreover, with the growing popularity of video games, there is an escalating demand for these simulators as potential stress busters, especially among young adult consumers. Additionally, they are gaining further traction among auto racing organizations and automobile manufacturers to train race car drivers for real-life scenarios. Furthermore, numerous innovations, including virtual reality (VR), advanced cameras, sensors, artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, etc., with 360-degree viewing, are also being incorporated into these devices. Various other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of consumers, along with growing urbanization levels, are further anticipated to catalyze the gaming simulators market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global gaming simulators market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
3D Perception Inc.
CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd
Cxc Simulations LLC
D-Box Technologies Inc
Eleetus LLC
GTR Simulators
Hammacher Schlemmer & Company Inc.
Playseats B.V.
RSEAT Ltd.
Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Breakup by Game Type:
Shooting
Fighting
Racing
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Residential
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
