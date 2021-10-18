Lignans Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global lignans market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Lignans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global lignans market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Lignans are mainly found in plants and common foods, including nuts, seeds, grains, vegetables, and drinks, such as coffee, tea, and wine. They assist in lowering the risk of heart diseases, menopausal symptoms, osteoporosis, and breast cancer. As a result, the demand for lignan-rich food products is escalating among individuals worldwide.
There is currently a growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases across the globe. This, along with the rising health consciousness among the masses, represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Lignans aid in softening and moisturizing the skin and preventing dull complexion, dryness, and rough skin. As a result, leading manufacturers are widely employing lignans for the manufacturing of shampoos, moisturizers, and anti-aging products. They are also increasingly being utilized to produce drugs for treating acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) due to their antiviral properties. This is anticipated to propel market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global lignans market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
BioGin Biochemicals Co. Ltd.
FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd.
Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
Kingherbs Limited
Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd.
Plamed Green Science Group
Prairie Tide Diversified Inc.
Zebrago Industrial Co. Limited
SPI Pharma.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Source:
Oilseeds
Cereals and Grains
Plant Resins
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverages
Functional Foods
Functional Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Others
Cosmetics and Toiletries
Haircare
Skincare
Toiletries
Others
Pharmaceuticals
Animal Nutrition
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
