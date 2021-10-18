Smart Packaging Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Growth Factors by 2022

The smart packaging industry is classified into the food & beverage industry, automotive, healthcare, personal care, logistics, and others.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changes in lifestyle patterns due to rapid urbanization, particularly in emerging economies and growth in consumption of beauty products with advancement in technology drive the growth of the smart packaging market. In addition, the untapped geographical regions offer potential opportunities for the smart packaging market with the growth in hygiene concerns among consumers in these regions.

The global smart packaging market size is estimated to reach $37,797 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2022.

Healthcare or pharmaceutical industry and the medical packaging have witnessed quite a notable growth along with advances in technology. The integration of barcodes, RFID tags, or sensors is highly useful within the industry as it monitors authenticity of medicines and provides the patients, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals with details about the expiry date, consumption, and dosages. In addition, smart packaging industry helps the healthcare sector to deal with challenges such as counterfeit and patient compliance, thereby providing complete security.

The types of the smart packaging industry are active packaging, intelligent packaging, and modified atmosphere packaging. The personal care segment was the second-highest industry owing to growth in counterfeit concerns in cosmetics or personal care industry. Many of the multinational companies have initiated to integrate smart coding within the product. The smart coding technology will prevent counterfeit and provide authenticity to the product.

Top 10 Leading Players

3M
TempTime Corporation
PakSense
American Thermal Instruments
Avery Dennison Corp.
R.R. Donnelly Sons & Company
BASF SE
International Paper
Stora Enso
Thin Film Electronics ASA

Key Market Segments

By Type

Active Packaging

Gas Scavengers
Corrosion Control Packaging
Moisture Control Packaging
Others

Intelligent Packaging

Time Temperature Indicator
Thermochromic Inks
Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

By End-User

Food & beverage
Personal care
Automotive
Healthcare
Logistics
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

