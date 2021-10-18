Smart Packaging Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Growth Factors by 2022

The smart packaging industry is classified into the food & beverage industry, automotive, healthcare, personal care, logistics, and others.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Changes in lifestyle patterns due to rapid urbanization, particularly in emerging economies and growth in consumption of beauty products with advancement in technology drive the growth of the smart packaging market . In addition, the untapped geographical regions offer potential opportunities for the smart packaging market with the growth in hygiene concerns among consumers in these regions.The global smart packaging market size is estimated to reach $37,797 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2022.Request for (120 Pages) brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2179 Healthcare or pharmaceutical industry and the medical packaging have witnessed quite a notable growth along with advances in technology. The integration of barcodes, RFID tags, or sensors is highly useful within the industry as it monitors authenticity of medicines and provides the patients, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals with details about the expiry date, consumption, and dosages. In addition, smart packaging industry helps the healthcare sector to deal with challenges such as counterfeit and patient compliance, thereby providing complete security.The types of the smart packaging industry are active packaging, intelligent packaging, and modified atmosphere packaging. The personal care segment was the second-highest industry owing to growth in counterfeit concerns in cosmetics or personal care industry. Many of the multinational companies have initiated to integrate smart coding within the product. The smart coding technology will prevent counterfeit and provide authenticity to the product.Top 10 Leading Players3MTempTime CorporationPakSenseAmerican Thermal InstrumentsAvery Dennison Corp.R.R. Donnelly Sons & CompanyBASF SEInternational PaperStora EnsoThin Film Electronics ASARequest for Updated Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2179 Key Market SegmentsBy TypeActive PackagingGas ScavengersCorrosion Control PackagingMoisture Control PackagingOthersIntelligent PackagingTime Temperature IndicatorThermochromic InksRadiofrequency Identification (RFID)Modified Atmosphere PackagingBy End-UserFood & beveragePersonal careAutomotiveHealthcareLogisticsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEASpeak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2179