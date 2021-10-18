Smart Air Purifiers Market Worth $10,411.4 Million by 2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
The major benefit of a smart air purifier is that users can track and control indoor air quality and change basic settings through smartphones.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart air purifiers can be connected to smartphones with the help of an application and can be controlled and operated remotely. Smart air purifiers have become essential components for smart homes, owing to their ability to connect with other devices through technologies such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It provides information about surrounding air quality in real time. Performance settings of smart air purifier can be fine-tuned using smartphone application.
The global smart air purifier market size was valued at $5,200.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $10,411.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Rise in level of pollution in countries such as India, China, Sri Lanka, Russia, and Brazil has triggered demand for smart air purifiers. For instance, according to the WHO, air quality in Brazil is considered as moderately unsafe as it has concentration of PM2.5 exceeding 10 µg/m3. In addition, in Mumbai, India, air quality index has increased by 15% from 2017 to 2018, as per the data furnished by US Consulate. Growth in awareness regarding impact of air pollution on health around the globe has created need for air purifiers.
Key Market Players
Coway Co., Ltd.
Dyson Technology Limited
Honeywell International Inc.
Levoit
LG Electronics Inc.
Xiaomi Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Sharp Corporation
Unilever PLC (Blueair AB)
Winix Inc.
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Dust collectors
Fume and smoke collectors
Others
By Technique
High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
Thermodynamic sterilization system(TSS)
Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation
Ionizer purifiers
Activated Carbon Filtration
Others
By End-user
Residential
Commercial
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
