Smart Air Purifiers Market Worth $10,411.4 Million by 2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

The major benefit of a smart air purifier is that users can track and control indoor air quality and change basic settings through smartphones.

Smart air purifiers can be connected to smartphones with the help of an application and can be controlled and operated remotely. Smart air purifiers have become essential components for smart homes, owing to their ability to connect with other devices through technologies such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It provides information about surrounding air quality in real time. Performance settings of smart air purifier can be fine-tuned using smartphone application.The global smart air purifier market size was valued at $5,200.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $10,411.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.Rise in level of pollution in countries such as India, China, Sri Lanka, Russia, and Brazil has triggered demand for smart air purifiers. For instance, according to the WHO, air quality in Brazil is considered as moderately unsafe as it has concentration of PM2.5 exceeding 10 µg/m3. In addition, in Mumbai, India, air quality index has increased by 15% from 2017 to 2018, as per the data furnished by US Consulate. Growth in awareness regarding impact of air pollution on health around the globe has created need for air purifiers.Key Market PlayersCoway Co., Ltd.Dyson Technology LimitedHoneywell International Inc.LevoitLG Electronics Inc.Xiaomi CorporationKoninklijke Philips N.V.Sharp CorporationUnilever PLC (Blueair AB)Winix Inc.Key Market SegmentsBy Product TypeDust collectorsFume and smoke collectorsOthersBy TechniqueHigh-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)Thermodynamic sterilization system(TSS)Ultraviolet germicidal irradiationIonizer purifiersActivated Carbon FiltrationOthersBy End-userResidentialCommercialOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA