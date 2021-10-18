AttractionNaction Inc. Introduces the World’s Most Efficient and Safest Battery-Less Technology

The company has set up a crowdfunding campaign to help them provide a better future for the planet.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- AttractionNaction Incorporated wants to address the startling fact that 15 billion batteries end up in landfills every year. On a mission to reduce battery pollution, the company has created a variety of products that replace the use of batteries by means of the safest and most efficient battery-less technology available. According to company founder, Edward Heffner, AttractionNaction provides an efficient and powerful solution to battery pollution, eliminating the use of batteries and wires.“We’re proud to say that we never design for the dump,” says Heffner. “Our products help the environment and have an incredibly long lifespan with no risk of explosion. Not only that, we’re helping people save money.”Heffner emphasizes, however, that the company’s missions are more important than their products.“We want to offer people green, practical solutions to everyday problems with our products, but it goes further than that. We want to provide clean drinking water to areas of the world where it is not available, provide education to places where schooling is not available, and protect the rain forest. We have a lot of work ahead of us, and hope we can count on your support.”The company’s exclusive patented products use graphene-coated magnetic connectors, magnetic switches and magnetic disconnects along with solar energy and graphene supercapacitor technology. Stackable graphene supercapacitor power packs and magnetic power cells replace the lead and lithium-ion batteries currently used in many devices and vehicles. The products provide better power storage at a lower cost, with a lifespan that is seven times longer, and a charge rate that is measured in minutes instead of hours.AttractionNaction’s remarkable range of products include:• The Panther Powerbelt System, which provides a powerful and environmentally friendly way to power hand tools or wireless Xbox controllers or to recharge smartphones.• The Genie Spotlight, offering a powerful light beam and a means of charging smartphones without the use of cords. It can also boost a car battery in an emergency. No wall outlets are needed.• The Graphene Green Micromobility Powerpack 110WH provides a powerful and environmentally friendly way to power Micromobility vehicles, such as Ebikes, electric scooters, electric skateboards, etc.• And more, including a number of prototypes for future products.For more information about the company and its products, visit the website at www.getgreennotgreed.com . To help support them in their extraordinary mission, visit their crowdfunding page About the CompanyAttractionNaction Incorporated is on a mission to reduce battery pollution by using their patented magnetic connectors, magnetic switches and magnetic disconnects along with solar energy and supercapacitor technology. Constantly expanding with a variety of cutting-edge products, the company prides itself on its ability to offer the world’s most efficient and battery-less technology, not only helping the environment but helping consumers save money, too.