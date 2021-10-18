ReSoma360 Surges Forward With New Partnerships in Healthcare
EINPresswire.com/ -- ReSoma360, a Murrieta based CBD+CBG brand, seeks to forge ahead and form partnerships with Chiropractors, Pain Management Clinics and other reputable Practitioners in the Alternative and Holistic Treatment professionals and facilities.
Research has shown that CBD has proven beneficial in relieving Chronic Pain, Insomnia, Anxiety and Depression, lingering Aches and Pain, including Back Pain, Arthritis, and some relief for Headaches. Director of Business Development for Resoma360, Mark Hemmings, made clear at a recent meeting with the press that the brand is committed to getting as many people the help they need and that a partnership with these medical professionals and facilities is a natural next step.
Robust efforts will be made to reach out to these professionals and facilities through direct outreach where they will be offered the opportunity to recommend the ReSoma360 brand or to become an authorized distributor of the company’s products. The company intends to offer discounted rates to customers referred directly from these referral partners, in addition, those partners wishing to become distributors will be provided reduced rates on purchases along with ongoing education to answer customer’s questions.
Users of ReSoma360 products have provided rave reviews owing to the brands unique offering of infusing the more popular CBD (Cannabidiol) with the lesser known Cannabigerol (CBG) which, when combined, provides a more effective blend for these effective hemp derived products. ReSoma360 offers an Infused Body Lotion and a Pain Relief Roll-On Infused with 500mg of CBD and 125mg of CBG, and two Tinctures, the Sienna Orange which has 900mg CBD and 225mg CBG and the Peppermint which has 1500mg CBD and 375mg CBG.
The company makes clear that their products are non-addictive as they have less than 0.03% Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). In addition, all products comply with the 2018 Farm Bill.
Chiropractors, Managers of Pain Management Clinics, or Practitioners within the Alternative and Holistic Health Providers space may contact Mark Hemmings, Director of Business Development, by email at info@resoma360.com or call (951) 595-7270. They may also go the company’s website www.resoma360.com and fill out the brief wholesale form.
ReSoma360
+1 (951) 595-7270
info@resoma360.com