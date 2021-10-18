AirCarbon Exchange Expands Singapore Team with Appointment of Vice President, Institutional Sales
AirCarbon Exchange is pleased to announce and welcome Andrew Cullen as Vice President, Institutional Sales.
ABU DHABI, LONDON, TORONTO, SINGAPORE, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AirCarbon Exchange ("ACX"), the world's first fully digital exchange for voluntary carbon offsets with real-time trading and settlement, is pleased to announce and welcome Andrew Cullen as Vice President, Institutional Sales. Andrew brings extensive experience in business development and relationship management, particularly in the finance and commodities sectors. Andrew will work alongside and support the CEO and Managing Director in expanding ACX's corporate clientele.
— Andrew Cullen
Andrew has spent over 14 years in the finance industry and will leverage his extensive experience to further establish ACX in the market. Prior to joining ACX, Andrew was the Director of APAC Licensing & Exchange Relationships at S&P Global Platts where he was responsible for establishing Platts’ Asian Exchange strategy and managing and directing Platts’ business development and licensing activities with existing and new exchange partners.
“With our rapid global expansion, we are very lucky to have Andrew joining the ACX Team. His experience in business development will be invaluable as we continue to expand our local and international corporate clientele,” said Thomas McMahon, CEO and Co-Founder of ACX. “He joins ACX at a pivotal time as the company continues its rapid global expansion while maintaining focus on enhancing the exchange platform.”
Andrew Cullen, the newly appointed Vice President, Institutional Sales at AirCarbon Exchange said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the AirCarbon Exchange in these exciting times. The tide is turning and I’m proud to be part of the ecosystem to help us reach Net Zero.”
About AirCarbon Pte. Ltd.
AirCarbon Exchange ("ACX") is a global exchange revolutionising the voluntary carbon market. The Exchange’s client base comprises corporate entities, financial traders, carbon project developers and other industry stakeholders. ACX provides its clients with an efficient and transparent trading platform which is easy to use, frictionless and with the lowest commission fees available on the market.
Launched in 2019, the Exchange is a hybrid platform with a traditional central order book architecture that will be familiar to all experienced traders. The Exchange also utilises the speed and efficiency of the blockchain to achieve atomic T-0 trade execution, clearing and settlement. The Exchange’s core matching engine can currently match trades in the order ~10k per second.
As of May 2021, ACX is the world’s first carbon negative exchange, having offset its carbon emissions 12 months into the future (to May 2022) through the Onil Stoves Guatemala Uspantan project. ACX is committed to continuing to offset all of its emissions 12 months forward.
For more information or to trade carbon, please reach out to info@AirCarbon.co or visit https://www.aircarbon.co.
SUN Jie Ling
AirCarbon Pte. Ltd.
+65 81684248
