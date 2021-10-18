NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ DUI / Gross Negligent Operation/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE/ DUI #1/ Gross Negligent Operation/ Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ DUI #1 / Gross Negligent Operation

CASE#: 21B502571

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme, Trooper Joshua Gurwicz, Sgt. Stephanie Shaw.

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919

DATE/TIME: 10/17/21 @ 1444 hours

STREET: Intersection of James Rd. and Cider Mill Rd.

TOWN: Cornwall

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: James Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sarah Clum

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT: YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicago IL.

Passanger in Vehicle #1: Iram Asghar

Age: 25

Seat Belt: Yes

City, State of Residence: Chicago IL.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: VAN

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: William Mallory

AGE: 72

SEAT BELT: YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Middlebury, VT

Passanger in Vehicle #2: Penny Mallory

Age: 66

Seat Belt: Yes

City, State of Residence: East. Middlebury VT.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: TRK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: unknown

HOSPITAL: Porter/ UVM

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 17, 2021, at approximately 1444 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to a two car motor vehicle crash with entrapment at the intersection of Cider Mill Rd. and James Rd in the Town of Cornwall, VT.

Upon arrival, two occupants inside Vehicle #2, were entrapped, and Middlebury Heavy Rescue had to be dispatched. Vehicle #2 was being operated by William Mallory. Once Mallory was removed from the vehicle he was transported to Porter Medical Center to be evaluated for unknown injuries. Mallory’s passanger was air lifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center for unknown extent of injuries.

While Troopers talked with Operator #1, Sarah Clum, she displayed signs of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence. Clum was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Middlebury Police Department for processing. Clum was released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation.

The Vermont State Police, Crash Reconstruciton team was called in, to take measurements and assist in documenting the scene.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Middlebury Fire Department, Cornwall Fire department, Middlebury Rescue, Mikes Towing, and the Middlebury Police Department.

LODGED/ LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT:11/8/21

COURT DATE/TIME: 1230

VCVC: Pending

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina