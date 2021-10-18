NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ DUI / Gross Negligent Operation/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE/ DUI #1/ Gross Negligent Operation/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ DUI #1 / Gross Negligent Operation
CASE#: 21B502571
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme, Trooper Joshua Gurwicz, Sgt. Stephanie Shaw.
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919
DATE/TIME: 10/17/21 @ 1444 hours
STREET: Intersection of James Rd. and Cider Mill Rd.
TOWN: Cornwall
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: James Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sarah Clum
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT: YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicago IL.
Passanger in Vehicle #1: Iram Asghar
Age: 25
Seat Belt: Yes
City, State of Residence: Chicago IL.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: VAN
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: William Mallory
AGE: 72
SEAT BELT: YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Middlebury, VT
Passanger in Vehicle #2: Penny Mallory
Age: 66
Seat Belt: Yes
City, State of Residence: East. Middlebury VT.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: TRK
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: unknown
HOSPITAL: Porter/ UVM
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 17, 2021, at approximately 1444 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to a two car motor vehicle crash with entrapment at the intersection of Cider Mill Rd. and James Rd in the Town of Cornwall, VT.
Upon arrival, two occupants inside Vehicle #2, were entrapped, and Middlebury Heavy Rescue had to be dispatched. Vehicle #2 was being operated by William Mallory. Once Mallory was removed from the vehicle he was transported to Porter Medical Center to be evaluated for unknown injuries. Mallory’s passanger was air lifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center for unknown extent of injuries.
While Troopers talked with Operator #1, Sarah Clum, she displayed signs of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence. Clum was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Middlebury Police Department for processing. Clum was released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation.
The Vermont State Police, Crash Reconstruciton team was called in, to take measurements and assist in documenting the scene.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Middlebury Fire Department, Cornwall Fire department, Middlebury Rescue, Mikes Towing, and the Middlebury Police Department.
LODGED/ LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT:11/8/21
COURT DATE/TIME: 1230
VCVC: Pending
Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme
UOF Instructor / DRE
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Highway
New Haven, VT, 05472
Twitter: @vsp_katrina
Instagram: @vsp_katrina