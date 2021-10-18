Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of a New Scientific Advisory Board With World Class Leading Physicians
The Scientific Advisory Board is to support the firm’s research, clinical and product development programs
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TSX:VM TSXV)
We are excited to have such preeminent leaders in their fields joining our SAB. Their endorsement to our corporate strategy, proves Voyageur has a unique strategy to create shareholder value”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TSX.V: VM) (USA: VYYRF) (the "Company" or "Voyageur") develops, manufactures and will commercialize high-performance cost-effective imaging contrast agents for the medical radiology marketplace. Today the Company announced the completion of the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), with the additions of two leading doctors in the radiology industry. The SAB is to support the firm’s research, clinical and product development programs. The SAB is to provide Voyageur’s management team, BOD and imaging consultants Dash International with expert advice and counsel that fulfills the companies mission and vision to provide products that will benefit the healthcare system worldwide. In addition, the SAB will assist with outreach to the medical and scientific community, guide and oversee Voyageur’s innovative programs and bring strategic perspectives to rapidly emerging science and technology trends impacting Voyageur.
The SAB is now completed and include the following leading imaging physicians and researchers:
Deborah A. Baumgarten, MD, MPH
• Professor of Radiology, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Fl.
• Fellow, Mayo Clinic, Academy of Academic Excellence
• Educational Liaison for Abdominal CT Rotation
• Interests: Gastrointestinal and Genitourinary conditions utilizing CT, US and Fluoro with a focus on cancer
Dr. Sat Somers MB ChB (Sheffield)
• Professor of Radiology, McMaster University Medical Center, Hamilton, Ontario
• Former Academic Head and Chairman, Department of Radiology, McMaster University Medical Center
• QA Officer, Wentworth-Halton X-Ray & Ultrasound
• Coordinator, Visiting Professor Program, McMaster University, Department of Radiology
• Interests: Abdominal Radiology and Mammography, with research interests in Swallowing Problems, Small Bowel, and Pelvic Floor Abnormalities, and a special interest in barium contrast agents.
Alec J. Megibow, MD
• Professor, Department of Radiology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine
• Professor, Department of Surgery, NYU Grossman School of Medicine
• Director, FPO Outpatient Imaging Services, NYU Langone Health
• Interests: CT and MRI, liver, pancreas, and alimentary tract
C. Daniel Johnson, MD
• Professor of Radiology, Mayo College of Medicine and Science
• Consultant, Department of Radiology, Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale AZ.
• Consultant, Department of Radiology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
• Adjunct Faculty, College of Health Solutions, Arizona State University.
• Interests: Full structural colorectal screening examination using CT Colonography. Includes exam performance, patient acceptance, cost effectiveness, image display technology, software and CT technology.
Thomas Lauenstein, MD
• Medical Director, Evangelical Hospital, Düsseldorf, Germany
• Interventional Radiology for oncology (SIRT/TACE)
• Interests: Abdominal imaging with a focus on liver, pancreas and bowel. Hybrid imaging (PET/CT) and (PET/MRI)
"With our SAB in place, we will begin the R&D and device development stage of our corporate strategy, to bring forward better and new innovative products".
About Voyageur
Voyageur is a Canadian public company listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol VM. Voyageur is focused on the development of barite and iodine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and high-performance cost-effective imaging contrast agents for the medical radiology marketplace. Voyageur’s goal is to initially generate positive cash flow from operations using third party GMP pharmaceutical manufacturers in Canada and internationally. Ultimately, Voyageur has plans to build all the required infrastructure to become 100% self-sufficient with all manufacturing. Voyageur owns a 100% interest in three barium sulfate (barite) projects including the Frances Creek property, suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace, with interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium & bromine brine project located in Utah, USA.
Voyageur is moving forward with its business plan of becoming the only fully integrated company in the radiology medical field, by controlling all primary input costs under the motto of: "From the Earth to the Bottle".
Forward Looking Information
This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the preparation and timing of the PEA for Francis Creek, the ability of the upgrading system to process large volumes of barium, the market for the Company's
products, the plant design and costs and the costs for Voyageur to produce natural barium sulfate, the costs to produce man-made barium sulfate, and statements relating to the Company's long term plans, including with respect to becoming 100% self-sufficient with all manufacturing. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Voyageur does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Reader Advisory
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Brent Willis
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd
+1 4039235944
