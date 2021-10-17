Food Network Star Launches Delectable 7-Course Tapas Vegan/Gluten-Free Tasting Menu

Chef Oz Blackaller is the owner and head chef of De Nada Kitchen & Market in San Diego, California.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Chef Oz Blackaller, Food Network star, is pleased to announce the launch of his inspired 7-course tapas vegan/gluten-free tasting menu at his restaurant, De Nada Kitchen & Market De Nada Kitchen & Market is a popular restaurant in San Diego that offers comfort food with a unique Mexican flair. The restaurant’s mission is to bring customers the carefully curated and unmatched flavors of Chef Oz’s international cooking style in a memorable dine, drink, shop experience. De Nada Kitchen & Market strives to share flawlessly executed, eclectic recipes, both familiar and unexpected with its loyal community of patrons.In the restaurant’s most recent news, De Nada Kitchen & Market is hosting an unparalleled tasting event – a 7-course tapas vegan/gluten-free menu. This experimental tasting occasion provides guests with 7 exquisite tapas courses for just $75/guest + tax. A glass of wine is also included in the price to provide a more indulgent experience.“We couldn’t be prouder of our tapas-inspired tasting menu,” says Chef Oz. “We’ve made sure to offer vegan, vegetarian, and even gluten-free options to be inclusive of all patrons, while ensuring authenticity of each dish. If your tastebuds desire Spanish food with a flair, this is the ultimate tasting event you don’t want to miss.”The 7-course tapas tasting menu boasts a delightful array of different dishes, including:· Datil Horneado Relleno De Nueces y Queso Ricotta Vegano· Vegetales al Escabeche Mixtos· Brocheta De Portobello Al Chimichurri· Tepache Shot· Sope De Alcachofas y Yaca· Sope de Picadillo· Sope Imposible con Mole· Empanada Horneada· Rotating DessertTo register for this once-in-a-lifetime and delicious opportunity and to read more details about the menu, please visit https://www.denadakitchenandmarket.com/tasting-menu-san-diego About Chef Oz BlackallerAs seen on Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen and Chopped!, De Nada's Owner & Head Chef, Oz Blackaller, is a husband, father, chef, and entrepreneur. Born and raised in Mexico, Chef Oz moved out to San Diego in 2009 with his growing family, determined to leave his mark on the culinary world. Proudly serving the San Diego community for a decade, Chef Oz owns, operates, and creates dishes for his University Heights-based Kitchen and Market.