Heylol Announces Partnership with Google Cloud for Startups and Influencers

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The developers of Heylol are pleased to announce their partnership with Google Cloud for startups and influencers.Heylol is a free and brand-new messenger app that provides users with funny gifs, pictures, fresh memes, and viral videos that can be shared amongst friends. The app’s aim is to collect the most popular and amusing images and videos in one convenient place to make messaging and sharing a breeze – all while being incredibly fun and easy to use.Recently, the developers of Heylol have developed a partnership with Google Cloud, specifically for startups and influencers. The idea behind this game-changing move is to help support these entities in improving their online socializing opportunities, giving them the power to have real conversations with their preferred audiences.“Heylol is the first app to give influencers powerful opportunities to connect with their followers in real-time,” says founder of Heylol, Adam Azani. “Through our app, people with the same interests can come together, have engaging conversations, share a few laughs, and even make some new friends.”Through the app, users can engage with a variety of features and benefits, including:• Access to the hottest viral videos and memes• Personalized profile• Group chats• Private chats• And more!Heylol can be downloaded today, for free, on Google Play or the App Store.For more information about Heylol, or to register, please visit https://heylol.com/ About HeylolHeylol is a video messenger app which enables users from across the world to chat, share funny memes and gifs, and even share viral videos. The app is ideal for personal or business use and is designed to bring the world closer together.