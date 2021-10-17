BlueSmokeATL, raising the bar for elegant stretch bracelets

With its custom-made luxury bracelet designs, BlueSmokeATL brings the perfect on trend solution for people looking for sophisticated and luxury bracelets.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury stretch bracelets have been on trend for quite some time. However, it is common to see people complaining about poor-quality stretch bracelets that don’t last as long as anticipated. BlueSmokeATL aims to tackle this specific issue by offering exquisite, handcrafted bracelets that perfectly match a person’s wrist size. These handmade bracelets maintain their shape well and are long lasting.From November to April, BlueSmokeATL’s limited-edition award-winning bracelets series offers three unique bracelet designs every month. This collection will introduce a total of 18 different bracelet styles in six months. Interested individuals are advised to book their places first as BlueSmokeATL, they only plan to make 50 unique bracelets. Similarly, the bracelet design from a particular month will be retire at the end of that month.“When people want a luxury handcrafted bracelet, they want something that is going to be a statement piece and fits right,” explains designer Robin James. “Wouldn’t you love to have a bracelet handcrafted, exquisite, and designed just for your wrist size. Check out our monthly limited-edition collection by BlueSmokeATL. Our designs, bead colors, and craftsmanship will take your breath away.” Capability Statement This limited-time opportunity is perfect for individuals that want to get their hands on high quality, graceful and stylish stretch bracelets. Use this link to sign up for early access to the BlueSmokeATL bracelet six-month release https://www.bluesmokeatl.com/ About Robin James and BlueSmokeATLRobin James is a designer and entrepreneur based in Atlanta, Georgia. Since early childhood, Robin has been passionate about designing. Her mom, a former seamstress, encouraged and supported Robin to pursue her passion by supporting her exploration into the arts. BlueSmokeATL, LLC is proud to announce their recent Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) awarded by the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC).Today, Robin has set up a personal studio in Atlanta and offers handcrafted bracelet designs to thousands of global clients. She believes in serving clients by creating timeless pieces that have a sophisticated edge and elegance. To sign up for her exquisite designs, visit https://www.bluesmokeatl.com/ Social Media: IG, FB and Twitter bluesmokeatl.com