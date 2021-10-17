5 Cannabis Companies To Review This Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of prohibition, the cannabis industry is now experiencing massive growth. In fact, the global legal cannabis market is projected to rack up to $70.6 billion by 2028. As a result, many investors are now focusing on cannabis investments.
The cannabis industry comprises a dynamic list of companies. Some of these well-known leaders in the cannabis sector support and engage in research, while others focus on selling and distributing recreational and/or medicinal marijuana. Either way, these companies, sometimes referred to as “cannabusinesses” are proving that cannabis companies are growing at an exponential rate.
According to a presentation by the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, cannabis (MJ) stocks have marginally outperformed the entire market. MJ stocks which are made up of giant cannabis companies like Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., who together provided a total return of 36.9% in the last 12 months, slightly above Russell 1000, whose total return index was 35.0% as of August 2021. While these are the frontrunners when it comes to cannabis businesses.
Village Farms International Inc. is arguably one of the biggest and longest-operating vertically integrated greenhouse agricultural growers in Canada. The company cultivates top-quality farm produce, including vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers, and consistently distributes to national grocers in Canada and the US all year round. Village Farms also produces premium quality cannabis. Their fresh produce is distributed from Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) greenhouses based in Canada and the US. They also partner with growers in Mexico.
Innovative Industrial Properties - This is certainly not your ordinary cannabis company, that’s because Innovative Industrial Properties is not involved in the growing or selling of cannabis or its derivatives. Instead, this unique real estate investment trust owns and leases real estate assets. It exclusively focuses on construction, development, owning, managing, and leasing property to experienced state-licensed marijuana operators.
High Tide Inc. is a retail-oriented cannabis company and a global manufacturer and distributor of leading-edge cannabis consumption accessories. The dominant Canadian company has cornered the market with top quality and licensed accessories that are available in nearly 20 countries and distributed in close to 3000 stores worldwide. According to Raj Grover, CEO of High Tide, the company manufactures 75% of the products sold in all its stores.
Scotts Miracle-Gro is an American multinational corporation that’s focused on providing lawn and garden resources. It also gives professional advice to help growers and gardeners in the United States and throughout the world. The company also manufactures and distributes safe, authentic, and highly effective pest control products. Essentially, Scotts avail everything that a cannabis grower requires for a healthy and bountiful harvest. Moreover, they also care for indoor growers’ needs by making the best hydroponics systems, plant nutrients, lighting, air filtration, and supplements for cannabis plants. Because Scotts Miracle-Gro is very diverse, its bright future doesn’t entirely depend on cannabis. In other words, if cannabis legalization in the US halts, this notable company will continue to thrive, either way.
Verona Holdings is a multistate cannabis operator that produces a wide variety of medical marijuana and adult-use weed products. The products, including concentrates, edibles, topicals, extracts, and flowers, are sold via its four brands portfolio: Alexia, Encore, Verano, and MÜV.
Because of the legalization of recreational weed in Canada, as well as deregulation in other parts of the world, the cannabis market is projected to continue to expand at a rapid rate. For more information and references about the Cannabis Companies To Review This Year click here
