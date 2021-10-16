Visit of Minister of State for External Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan to the Republic of the Sudan and Republic of South Sudan (October 18-22, 2021)

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan will pay an official visit to the Republic of the Sudan on October 18 - 19, 2021 and to the Republic of South Sudan on October 20 – 22, 2021. This will be his first visit to both the countries.

During his visit to Sudan, MoS will hold talks with Foreign Minister Dr. Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi and other dignitaries on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. He will call on the President of the Sovereign Council of Sudan H.E. First Lt. General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Al Burhan and Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Abdalla Hamdok. MoS will also interact with the Indian community in Sudan during the visit.

In South Sudan, MoS will call on President H.E. General Salva Kiir Mayardit. MoS will meet Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mr. Mayiik Ayii Deng, Speaker of Transitional National Legislative Assembly H.E. Ms. Jemma NunuKumba and other dignitaries. He will address the Indian Community in Juba and will interact with Indian entrepreneurs there. MoS will also pay a visit to a hospital of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Juba run by Doctors of Indian Army.

India enjoys warm, friendly and cordial relations with Sudan and South Sudan. A number of Indian companies are operational in different sectors in both the countries. Over the years, India has been at the forefront in capacity building of the youth of Sudan and South Sudan. A sizeable number of students from the two countries have been studying in institutions across India. India has deep-rooted cultural and people to people ties with Sudan and South Sudan. The visit is likely to give a new momentum to our relations with the two countries.