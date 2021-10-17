KLHK Hold compelling Business Forums at Expo 2020 Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of participating in the Expo 2020 Dubai event, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) will hold a business forum entitled "Investment Opportunities on the Development of Forestry Multi-Businesses in Indonesia" and "Investment Opportunities in Trading Forestry Products" on October 11, 2021. This forum is one of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry's efforts to introduce the potential of Indonesian forestry products and attract new investors to invest in the archipelago's potential.
The Director-General of Sustainable Forest Management, KLHK, Agus Justianto, recalled, the implementation of this business forum is expected to open up new opportunities and increase product marketing of forestry multi-businesses to the Middle East market and other traditional markets. "We are very excited because this event was attended by many business players from the United Arab Emirates, and we had the opportunity to talk about the wealth of Indonesia's forests and the extraordinary potential we have from the trade sector," said Agus Justianto, on October 13, 2021, in Dubai.
Agus added the promotion of forestry industry products is targeting an increase of 2 percent of this year's export value of around 0.22 billion additions.
Furthermore, the Director-General of Natural Resources and Ecosystem Conservation, KLHK, Wiratno, explained that a business forum like this is a very strategic spot to introduce Indonesia's potential and increase exports of forestry products. "On this occasion, we also introduce the beauty of Indonesia's natural tourism. We hope that introducing ecotourism in regions of East Kalimantan, West Kalimantan, Jambi, and many other places will help attract investment into Indonesia," said Wiratno.
On this special occasion, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry also introduced 12 types of Indonesian tropical woods ready for export, such as Continental, Bintangur, Duabanga, Jabon, Matoa, Nyatoh, Jiwai, Resak, Samama, Sindur, Gerogong, and Medang. Other than showcasing 12 types of Indonesian tropical woods, various SMEs products from timber and non-timber forestry products were displayed to the visitors in the exclusive Rolling Exhibition of the Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
In addition, this event was also attended in person by the Director-General of Sustainable Forest Management, Agus Justianto, and the Director-General of Natural Resources and Ecosystem Conservation, Wiratno, and attended online by the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Alue Dohong. Packed with a number of potential investors, buyers, and relevant business players related to paper, furniture, handicrafts, plywood, construction material, and non-timber forest products present at the Business Lounge of the Indonesia Pavilion.
Media Liaison Officer
The Director-General of Sustainable Forest Management, KLHK, Agus Justianto, recalled, the implementation of this business forum is expected to open up new opportunities and increase product marketing of forestry multi-businesses to the Middle East market and other traditional markets. "We are very excited because this event was attended by many business players from the United Arab Emirates, and we had the opportunity to talk about the wealth of Indonesia's forests and the extraordinary potential we have from the trade sector," said Agus Justianto, on October 13, 2021, in Dubai.
Agus added the promotion of forestry industry products is targeting an increase of 2 percent of this year's export value of around 0.22 billion additions.
Furthermore, the Director-General of Natural Resources and Ecosystem Conservation, KLHK, Wiratno, explained that a business forum like this is a very strategic spot to introduce Indonesia's potential and increase exports of forestry products. "On this occasion, we also introduce the beauty of Indonesia's natural tourism. We hope that introducing ecotourism in regions of East Kalimantan, West Kalimantan, Jambi, and many other places will help attract investment into Indonesia," said Wiratno.
On this special occasion, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry also introduced 12 types of Indonesian tropical woods ready for export, such as Continental, Bintangur, Duabanga, Jabon, Matoa, Nyatoh, Jiwai, Resak, Samama, Sindur, Gerogong, and Medang. Other than showcasing 12 types of Indonesian tropical woods, various SMEs products from timber and non-timber forestry products were displayed to the visitors in the exclusive Rolling Exhibition of the Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
In addition, this event was also attended in person by the Director-General of Sustainable Forest Management, Agus Justianto, and the Director-General of Natural Resources and Ecosystem Conservation, Wiratno, and attended online by the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Alue Dohong. Packed with a number of potential investors, buyers, and relevant business players related to paper, furniture, handicrafts, plywood, construction material, and non-timber forest products present at the Business Lounge of the Indonesia Pavilion.
Media Liaison Officer
Indonesia Pavilion
mirta.de2021@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter