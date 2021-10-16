U.S. Embassy Charg d'Affaires and USAID Country Representative participate in food distribution to commemorate World Food Day

Celebration of the 42nd edition of World Food Day in Mandjou- Bertoua -East Region. On October 15, the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of the United States, Mary Daschbach, and the Country Representative of the U.S. Agency for International (USAID), Paul Richardson, participated in a food distribution event for 1,083 refugees, organized by the World Food Program (WFP) in Mandjou, 9 kilometers from Bertoua. The Governor of the East Region, the Mayor of Mandjou Council, traditional leaders, the WFP Representative, the Coordinator of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) for the East Region, and refugee representatives participated in the event, which marked World Food Day under this year’s theme,”our actions are our future- Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life.”

In her remarks, the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. echoed President Biden’s commitment to rallying our partners to address immediate malnutrition and to ensure that we can sustainably feed the world for decades to come. The U.S. government through USAID is the largest donor of food aid in Cameroon, providing over $50 million (about 300 billion CFA) each year to assist more than 1 million people affected by conflicts and climate shocks. The Chargé d’Affaires a.i. commended the government of Cameroon and the host communities for their hospitality and expressed her respect for the farmers, especially refugee farmers, who work hard and contribute to fighting hunger at a time when the COVID 19 pandemic presents unique challenges.

The Mayor of Mandjou Council thanked the United States for its continuous support of humanitarian assistance in Cameroon. Cameroon currently hosts 452,420 refugees, including an estimated 320,000 in the East Region.

The United States is committed to working with the government of Cameroon to improve the living conditions of refugees.