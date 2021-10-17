2020 Champion Zhang Huilin Holds the Volvo China Open Trophy Shenzhen Genzon Golf Club - Venue for the 2021 Volvo China Open Zhang Huilin Will Defend His Volvo China Open Title in 2021

The Volvo China Open, finale of the 2021 China Tour, will take place from December 16-19 at the Shenzhen Genzon Golf Club with a prize-fund of RMB 2 million.

The staging of the tournament plays a major role in improving the competitive level of Chinese golfers and underlining the development of the golf industry in China.” — Zhang Xiaoning, Chairman of China Golf Association

SHENZHEN, CHINA, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW DATES ANNOUNCED FOR 2021 VOLVO CHINA OPEN

- Zhang Huilin To Defend Crown at Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen -

The Volvo China Open, season finale of the 2021 China Tour, will take place from December 16-19 at the Shenzhen Genzon Golf Club with a total tournament prize-fund of RMB 2 million, according to the event's organising committee.

Affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Volvo China Open - which was originally scheduled to be staged from November 4-7 - will not be jointly sanctioned with the European Tour and has been adjusted to be solely sanctioned by the China Tour.

After careful study and discussion by all parties, it has also been decided that the 2021 Volvo China Open domestic and international qualifiers will be cancelled.

The longest-running professional golf tournament on the Chinese mainland, the Volvo China Open has been staged for 26 consecutive years since its establishment in 1995. Not only is the Volvo China Open the largest golf tournament in China, it also will become the 2021 China Tour's season finale and the tournament with the highest total prize money this season.

After tournament play ends, the number one player on the China Tour money list will be revealed and will receive his/her playing card and full playing rights for the 2021-2022 European Tour.

Zhang Xiaoning, Chairman of China Golf Association said: "This year, under the situation of regular epidemic prevention and control, the Volvo China Open will continue to be exclusively sanctioned by the China Tour.

"The staging of the tournament plays a major role in improving the competitive level of Chinese golfers, strengthening preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games, developing the reserve of golf talent in China, promoting the sport to the public, and underlining the development of the golf industry in China.

"I am very grateful to Volvo for their continued commitment to the sponsorship and support of the China Open during what is a difficult period, and also particularly grateful to the Shenzhen Municipal Government, Longgang District Government, Shenzhen Genzon Golf Club and other partners for their strong support of this tournament."

Michel Zhao, Chairperson of Volvo China Open Board & Vice President of Communications and MarCom, Volvo Car Asia Pacific said: “As the first western brand to introduce international professional golf events to China, Volvo’s commitment to Chinese golf has never changed.

"For more than two decades, the Volvo China Open has been held without interruption and has witnessed the growth of generations of Chinese players. We are very happy to finalise the new dates for this year’s Volvo China Open as the season finale of the 2021 China Tour. We look forward to presenting a wonderful year-end golf tournament to golfers and golf fans alike.”

Last year, China's Zhang Huilin became the fifth homegrown winner in the tournament's history, thanks to an emphatic nine-shot victory over his home course at the Shenzhen Genzon Golf Club, and he will be looking to successfully defend his crown when the 2021 Volvo China Open gets underway at the same venue on December 16.

"The Genzon Golf Club is my blessed place, and the championship I won last year means so much to me," he said. "This year I will do my very best to prepare for the event and strive to defend my title on my home course."

The 2021 Volvo China Open is hosted by the China Golf Association, sponsored by Volvo Cars, promoted and operated by Teamfirst Management Ltd., and sanctioned by the China Tour.

The 2021 Volvo China Open is hosted by the China Golf Association, sponsored by Volvo Cars, promoted and operated by Teamfirst Management Ltd., and sanctioned by the China Tour.