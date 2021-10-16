Silicone Film Market Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2028 by Reports And Data
The development of semiconductors industries owing to the rise in demand from consumers is propelling the market growth.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global silicone film market size is forecast to reach USD 1,484.7 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Silicone films are used in a varied spectrum of industries like electronics, medical, industrial, packaging, and automotive. These films are used for their unique properties of tensile strength, flexibility, transparency, and electrical insulation. They are produced from different polymers in accordance with the requirements and are made in different types of films like silicone films, silicone-coated films, and silicone release films, among others.
The demography of the Asia Pacific region is shifting towards the young population, and the purchasing potential of this young population is also increasing. Most of the developing countries are looking at India, Japan, and China as the global market leaders for the silicon film market. These countries comprise of over 35% population across the world, and the availability of cheap labor is promoting the market growth further.
Apart from these mentioned opportunities for the market growth, factors such as unfavorable effects of silicone film pose limitations in the market. These include the damage caused to the environment from the production of these silicone films. This restraint is being grown more by the stringent policies introduced by the governments that prevents the manufacturing of these films. There lies a regional concern as well, that is the concentration of the economy around the Asia Pacific region, which prevents the future market from expanding globally.
Wacker Chemie, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Elkem, Momentive Performance Materials, Loparex, Dowdupont, Toray Advanced Film, Siliconature, Polyplex, and Sappi Limited, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Acrylic elastomer held the largest market share of 33.5% in the year 2018. They are notable for their properties of being transparent, resistivity to breakage, and elasticity and are used in the cosmetic industry as nail polishes and as adhesives.
Silicone elastomers are set to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% through the forecast period. This is because of their excellent retention of electrical properties under extremes of temperatures and moisture. They are utilized for manufacturing electrical insulating films and high-temperature air ducts.
In the bracket of film types, silicone release liners held the largest market share of 32.5% in the year 2018. It is used widely in pressure-sensitive adhesive industries. Not only is the application restricted to paper, but films can also be considered as a substrate.
Electronics industry held the largest market share of 28.7% in the year 2018, among other industries utilizing silicon films. Hydrophobicity, along with high dielectric breakdown, allows for silicon films to be used in delicate environments in the electronic end-user segment.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the silicon films market. The developing demands from the end-use industries like medical, packaging, and electronics is propelling market growth. The availability of raw materials for production as well as availability of cheap labor are promoting the market further.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Silicone Film Market on the basis of membrane type, film type, end-users, and region:
Membrane Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Acrylic elastomer
Silicone elastomers
Polyurethanes
Others
Film Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Silicone Film
Silicone Coated Film
Silicone Release Liners
Others
End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Electronics
Medical
Industrial
Packaging
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
