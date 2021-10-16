Submit Release
As DOH Marks 70% of Hawai‘i Residents Fully Vaccinated, Director Char Urges Continued Vigilance

Posted on Oct 15, 2021 in COVID-19, Newsroom

More than 426,000 Hawai‘i Residents Have Not Completed Vaccination

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i Department of Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char released the following statement on 70% of Hawaii residents completing COVID-19 vaccination:

“While we are encouraged that 70% of Hawai‘i residents have made the choice to protect themselves and our community through vaccination, there is more work to do. Even with this rate of protection, our seven-day average case count is 130 new cases per day. We encourage all eligible Hawai‘i residents to become part of the solution and get vaccinated.” 

Nearly 102,000 eligible Hawai‘i residents have not started vaccination, and approximately 117,000 Hawai‘i residents have initiated, but not completed vaccination. 207,492 children 0-11 are not yet eligible for vaccination.

