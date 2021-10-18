Rob Koenen, Leading Clean Water Advocate, and Chief Revenue Officer of Boxed Water Is Better, Zoom Interviewed
Rob Koenen, a leading Clean Water Advocate, and influential Chief Revenue Officer of Boxed Water Is Better has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.
Rob Koenen of Boxed Water Is Better joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series. In the interview, Rob Koenen discusses the newest offerings of Boxed Water Is Better, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares dominant thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Rob Koenen joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Rob Koenen was amazing. He has an wonderful background in the Clean Water Advocate. The success of Boxed Water Is Better is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Rob Koenen on the video series. Interviewing Rob Koenen was a lot of fun, educational and remarkably interesting. It was terrific to have Rob Koenen on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what he has to say.”
Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Rob Koenen of Boxed Water Is Better has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly glad to have Rob Koenen on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Boxed Water Is Better. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many smart and talented people are building amazing companies. Rob Koenen and Boxed Water Is Better are providing an exemplary service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a incomparable company. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Rob Koenen who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the leaders of this world like Rob Koenen”.
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
Rob Koenen, Chief Revenue Officer, Boxed Water Is Better, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview