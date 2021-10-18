Paulino Jimenez marks significant business milestone
At Royalty Event Services, we're immensely proud to have recently celebrated our second year in business, especially in light of ongoing global events”PALISADES PARK, , NJ, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur Paulino Jimenez marks the second anniversary of operations at his wildly successful events business.
Despite 2020 proving immensely challenging for millions of businesses around the world, Paulino Jimenez has successfully weathered the storm. Not only that, the entrepreneur and his events firm, Royalty Event Services, have gone from strength to strength, recently marking two years in business in the process.
"At Royalty Event Services, we're immensely proud to have recently celebrated our second year in business, especially in light of ongoing global events," reveals Paulino Jimenez, speaking from his home in New Jersey. Furthermore, Jimenez and his team have enjoyed continued growth during a time of immense difficulty in business more generally.
"We've worked extremely hard and gone to great lengths," he goes on to explain, "to meet the demand for our services, particularly where there have been significant obstacles and other challenges to overcome."
Now two years in the making, Royalty Event Services, under the expert guidance of Paulino Jimenez, specializes in catering, bartending, DJing, production, and coordination for events including weddings, trade shows, corporate get-togethers, and more.
Previously, Jimenez had established himself as an experienced and highly skilled customer service representative with a demonstrated history working in the consumer services industry. He also has previous experience working for and alongside various nonprofit organizations and catering and event management operations.
Paulino Jimenez praised by peers for drive and professionalism
Entrepreneur Paulino Jimenez is widely praised among his peers for his professionalism. He's also celebrated for his high drive for success in any aspect of life, regardless of what's required of him. "I've always been a fast learner," Jimenez explains, "and I'm forever willing to learn new things to best tackle whatever it is that I'm working on."
Elsewhere, and until 2011, Jimenez served in the U.S. Navy. Here, he was a part of both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
The Royalty Event Services founder and entrepreneur is also a former student of New Jersey City University. During his time at the famous educational institution, Jimenez was closely involved with the renowned Symphony of Winds and Percussion, and regularly performed alongside the school's popular big band jazz ensemble.
Beyond his professional endeavors, Paulino Jimenez is currently further involved with a variety of nonprofit organizations, groups, and other good causes. Among these are The Drum Corps Network, the National Association for Music Education, the Military Veterans Resource Group, the Barbershop Harmony Society, and The Value Of a Veteran.
New Jersey native Jimenez was born in North Bergen and raised in Hoboken and Jersey City. Today, he happily resides in Palisades Park, New Jersey.
