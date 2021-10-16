13th Judicial District will transition to the centralized case management ...

TOPEKA—The Office of Judicial Administration announced today that courts in the 13th Judicial District will transition from fullcourt to the centralized case management system November 1.

Track 2 courts

Courts in the 13th Judicial District are known as “Track 2” in the Kansas eCourt Statewide Rollout Plan to move all state court case data to a single web-based platform.

The 13th Judicial District includes courts in Butler, Elk, and Greenwood counties.

Track 2 go-live impact on Track 1 and 3 courts

There will be minimal impact to Track 1 and 3 courts when data from Track 2 courts is added to the new centralized case management system.

Courts affected include:

4th Judicial District (Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties);

6th Judicial District (Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties);

8th Judicial District (Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties);

11th Judicial District (Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties);

14th Judicial District (Chautauqua and Montgomery counties);

19th Judicial District (Cowley County);

21st Judicial District (Clay and Riley counties); and

31st Judicial District (Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties).

Court operations during conversion

During the conversion to the new case management system, courts in the 13th Judicial District will remain open and operating, but some procedures will change. These procedure changes authorized by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2021-CC-147 are described below.

Conversion starts October 26

The cutover to the new case management system starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 26. That’s when electronic filing for Track 2 will be turned off and courts will begin accepting paper filings from attorneys. They will also stop accepting electronic payments and begin accepting only payments made in cash or by paper check.

Wednesday, October 27

Track 2 courts will be open and will continue to operate during regular business hours. Electronic filing and electronic payments will still be turned off. Filings by attorneys may be made on paper and payments may be made by cash or paper check.

At 6 p.m., the case management system for Tracks 1 and 3 courts will go offline while data from Tack 2 courts is added. The Kansas District Court Public Access Portal will be unavailable during this time.

Thursday, October 28

By 8 a.m., the case management system for Tracks 1 and 3 courts will be back online. The Kansas District Court Public Access Portal will be available.

Track 2 courts will be open and operating during regular business hours and accepting paper and fax filings. Payments must be made in cash or by paper check.

Friday, October 29

By 8 a.m., Track 2 courts will be accepting electronic filings and electronic payments. They will be operating during regular business hours.

Monday, November 1

Track 2 courts are fully operating on the new case management system.

Public access portal

As Kansas courts move to the new centralized case management system, their public records become available through the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal.

Public records are both case data and case documents. What will be accessible through the portal is described in Supreme Court Rule 22: Access to Public Electronic District Court Case Records.

Only documents filed after a court’s adoption of the new case management system will be available through the portal as permitted under Supreme Court rule. Case data that predates adopting the new case management system will be accessible if it complies with Supreme Court rule.

Public records not available through the public access portal will be available at the courthouse using a courthouse terminal. Each court has a computer reserved for public searches of court cases and court records in that court.

Sealed cases and sealed records are not public and will not be available through either the public portal or the courthouse terminal.