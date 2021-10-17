Matthew Keezer Talks about Assam, India – The Hidden Jewel of Enchanting India
EINPresswire.com/ -- If you have ever wanted to visit India and experience its ancient and modern wonders, then Assam is the place to start! For those who enjoy capturing photos of unusual wildlife, Assam offers unique creatures that are found nowhere else in the world. In addition, this charming North East Indian state is home to exquisite dining experiences that feature the very best of Indian cuisine. If you plan to tour Assam’s nature sanctuaries and incredibly intricate temples, then you may well have to plan for a vacation that extends beyond just a week.
Matthew Keezer notes that Assam is famous for its many different tourist attractions that can overwhelm visitors who have never
experienced such a diverse and well-maintained array of natural wonders. When it comes to nature-related exhibits, Assam is home to two-thirds of our planet’s one-horned rhinoceros – a creature whose appearance stretches back across the eons of time. The perfection that is associated with its nature preserves has earned Assam its number one place among the world’s best wildlife sanctuaries. In addition to the rhinos, you can also observe; Royal Bengal Tigers, Gibbons, Bengal Foxes, Wild Buffalos, Swamp Deer, Sloths, Flying Squirrels, Leopards and many other examples of, rarely seen in-the-wild, animal life.
Matthew Keezer also points out that the many other features of Assam’s tourist attractions include various different attractions that are suited for every member of the family as well as singles and those who are seeking a romantic getaway. There are numerous cultural offerings and modern-day attractions that include ancient temple tours as well as planetarium shows. The accommodations are most assuredly world-class and far more economical than in many other parts of the world.
Things to do in Assam
Matthew Keezer points out that this can be a surprisingly unique and diverse travel spot for those who are looking for nature-oriented activities as well as more urban tourist entertainment features:
∙Guwahati Planetarium – for those who like to view the wonders of astronomy, the Guwahati Planetarium is the prefect attraction for both families and space enthusiasts. This exceptionally popular tourist attraction offers a more interactive way of viewing the wonders of outer space.
∙Kaziranga National Park – This World Heritage Site is considered a major attraction for those who come to Assam. This home of amazing biodiversity is perfectly maintained and designed for its many visitors to enjoy to the fullest. Besides being home to its One-Horned Rhinoceros population, there are also many other surprises awaiting those who want a chance to see unusual animal species.
∙Kamakhya Temple – This temple is one of the most popular Assam attractions for those who want to experience some of its ancient cultural history. It is also one of the most revered temples in all of Assam.
Matthew Keezer wants to let potential Assam tourists know that now is the very best time to begin planning and reserving that next vacation to that exciting and surprisingly diverse tourism hot spot. By doing this, you can avoid the larger crowds of tourists who also want to visit India and its many popular attractions. Whether you are planning to go alone or with friends and/or loved ones, make this your first selection for a much-deserved vacation. Of course, Matthew Keezer also suggests that you follow all of the current COVID restrictions that are in place and can be found on authorized websites.
