Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitxmi Soaring its Wings in Indian Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the government of India formulates the new cryptocurrency Bill amid its increasing adoption, Sanjay Jain who is the CEO of leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitxmi said that proper rules and regulations must be put in place to let crypto assets reach more traders/ investors in the country, especially smaller towns.
Crypto and NFTs are the most important asset class of the 21st century, more than 1.5 crore Indians are currently holding over $1.5 Billion worth crypto assets.
Bitcoin has crossed the $52,000 mark (more than Rs 38 lakh for just a one bitcoin) once again. The most popular cryptocurrency has been trading bullish green with a marketcap of over $80.9 Trillion.
'We are ready with the government's move on the cryptocurrency bill and hope that cryptocurrencies will not only be played by mainstream investors or traders but also to those who to masses who have an inclination to try crypto and NFTs. We have our own established self-regulatory code of conduct for our users,' Jain told in interview.
'With increased internet access in a mobile-first country, people in India can start trading seamlessly with ease as no bank account is required. The settlement period is seamless, easier, 24/7 and faster with crypto,' he added.
According to him, villages and smaller towns of India are picking up faster on crypto which is spreading deeper into the tier two and three cities. 'Crypto has huge potential to remove the financial barriers for small towns of India and provide faster and cheaper access to money with more online jobs,' Jain noted.
Cryptocurrencies and NFTs are moving towards becoming mainstream as many brands around the world have started accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. To facilitate the adoption of cryptocurrencies and NFTs in India, Bitxmi crypto exchange has started its operations on full swing with several exciting offers through its token BXMI.
Bitxmi has also launched its NFT marketplace platform where anyone can sell their creatives, gold or diamond by minting NFT at absolutely 0% transaction fee.
The BitXmi exchange is designed in such a way that a non-technical trader or investor may have a pleasant experience while using it. There is no space for security lapses in fund insurance. Security precautions are on top priorities. The exchange stated, "Our exchange incorporates numerous safety and security measures to safeguard our users from bad encounters. We hope to empower people with the stable, seamless and secured platform for their great experience in crypto and NFT world."
