AG Healey Joins Bipartisan, Multistate Effort Supporting Local Journalism 

BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey joined a bipartisan coalition of 15 attorneys general calling on Congress to pass legislation that supports local journalism by providing tax credits for newspapers, digital publications, television, and radio. Among other benefits, this bill will provide a payroll credit for compensation of local journalists and establish tax credits to incentivize advertising in local news outlets.

“Local journalism performs an integral role in our society by keeping our communities informed and holding every level of government accountable – but it’s no secret they are struggling,” said AG Healey. “I am proud to join my colleagues in support of this legislation that will help give local news organizations in Massachusetts the financial boost they need to survive and thrive.”

The letter calls on congressional leaders to pass the Local Journalism Sustainability Act of 2021 (H.R. 3940 and S. 2434). The act provides:

Up to $250 in tax credits to local newspaper subscribers to offset subscription fees;

Up to $5,000 in tax credits for some local businesses who buy ads in local newspapers, television, and radio; and

Up to $25,000 for local news organizations to hire journalists.

“Local newspapers are responsible for half of our country’s original reporting, although they only account for one-quarter of media outlets. In many rural communities, local news organizations provide the only information and updates about issues impacting the community,” the letter states.

It also addresses the importance of journalism in multicultural communities. “Regional journalism is critical, as is journalism by and for Black, Indigenous, and people of color, including ethnic media organizations. These organizations are best positioned to identify, investigate, and report on issues of concern to their respective communities, and Congress should take action to support and strengthen them.”

Joining AG Healey in the letter are the attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, the District of Columbia and Guam.

