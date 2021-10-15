Governor Abbott Announces D6 Headquarters Relocation to Sulphur Springs

October 15, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that D6 Inc. ("D6") will relocate their headquarters from Portland, Oregon, to Sulphur Springs, Texas, and expand their manufacturing presence in the state. D6 is an advanced design-to-shelf packaging manufacturer, using recycled plastics. The project will create 231 new jobs and $27 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1,432,200 has been extended to D6. In addition, D6 has been offered a $6,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

"The relocation of D6's headquarters to Sulphur Springs will be a major economic boon to northeast Texas as it brings more jobs, opportunities, and investment to the community," said Governor Abbott. "More and more great companies like D6 are moving to Texas every day because of our welcoming business climate and our young, growing, skilled, and diverse workforce, and I look forward to working alongside D6 and all of our business and community leaders to keep Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family."

"I would like to thank Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker of the House Dade Phelan for supporting D6 Inc.’s vision to bring a world-class recycling operation to the great state of Texas," said D6 Chief Executive Officer Edward Dominion. "We greatly appreciate the vision and ongoing support from the City of Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County and the Sulphur Springs-Hopkins County EDC. With the help of all, D6 Inc. will build the first fully closed-loop recycling site for single-use PET clamshells in Sulphur Springs."

"Sulphur Springs has always been supportive of new industry. D6's headquarters relocation and expansion will boost our local economy and provide growth we support," said Sulphur Springs Mayor John A. Sellers.

"Hopkins County is very excited about D6 moving their headquarters from Oregon to Sulphur Springs," said Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom. "We know this will boost our economy by providing new investment. We also appreciate that these jobs will be paying higher than the average weekly wage."

"I want to first thank the Governor, Lt. Governor, and the Speaker of the House for their support of this project with D6," said Roger Feagley, Executive Director of Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation. "We feel that this company will be a great long-term asset for our community."

