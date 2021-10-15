New ConTech Startup, ‘BeachEdge’ Makes Beach Homes Affordable through Innovative Approach
EINPresswire.com/ -- BeachEdge, a construction technology (ConTech) startup, announces its official launch today, Oct. 18, 2021, as the only prop-tech startup of its kind to focus solely on constructing energy efficient beach homes that are affordable to the middle class.
The San Francisco-based startup uses its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) platform to merge data from various lot listings and compare it to idea parameters, resulting in opportunities for homeowners to purchase income-generating beach houses across the United States and the world. BeachEdge acquires coastal land using a checklist of data points which are ranked through the AI platform. Data includes, among others: rental demand, revenue growth, and how investable a home would be as a short term rental.
“Though the country is currently seeing a major shortage of available homes, there are many coastal lots that sit vacant; so we aim to revitalize little-known beach front towns that have the potential to become vacation spots,” said Nikhil Couhdhary, BeachEdge Founder and CEO. “Our goal is to help stimulate the local economy while making a beautiful beach front home accessible, affordable, and hassle-free.”
The BeachEdge process is easy for homeowners who dream of purchasing a beach home as a short term rental/second home. Buyers will first get to choose an available lot from the platform based on drivable hours from their city. They may also customize interior and exterior components of their home using a virtual reality model, and select both a lending and building partner through the platform - all while working within the confines of their budget. BeachEdge also plans to incorporate rental management agencies in the process to help homeowners rent their homes, subsequently earning a passive income.
BeachEdge is unique in that it utilizes hybrid construction technology, which is ideal, should labor shortages arise. Both labor and material costs are reduced by building both off-site and on-site. All smart homes that BeachEdge constructs are LEED certified to reduce costs and minimize energy use and include EV charging station, gray water recycling, and solar panels.
The entire BeachEdge team is comprised of architects, engineers, construction managers, attorneys, and real estate agents with over 100 years of combined experience.
BeachEdge welcomes strategic partnerships with interested businesses. For more information about BeachEdge, visit www.beachedge.com or call 650-228-3609 or email aine@BeachEdge.com .
Nikhil Choudhary
Nikhil Choudhary
BeachEdge
+1 650-228-3609
aine@BeachEdge.com