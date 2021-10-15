German Plastic Fabricator to Expand U.S. Manufacturing Campus in Claremont with $19.2 Million Investment

Pöppelmann Plastics USA LLC, a plastics manufacturer, will create 133 new jobs in Catawba County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $19.2 million to increase its manufacturing campus in the City of Claremont.

“We are pleased with Pöppelmann’s decision to expand their U.S. production facility here in North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina companies know that our infrastructure, quality of life and capable workforce are great advantages in their success."

For more than 70 years, the family-owned and operated, Pöppelmann Plastics has grown to be a leading manufacturer of plastic components and parts with more than 2,500 employees worldwide. The U.S. division of the company opened in 2007 in North Carolina with a focus on plastic pots and cultivation systems for the commercial horticulture industry. This expansion will increase Pöppelmann’s manufacturing capacity to accommodate its automotive production line by 100,000 square feet.

“Today is a wonderful day for Pöppelmann Plastics USA and our parent company, Pöppelmann GmbH & Co. KG,” stated Craig Moody, President of Pöppelmann Plastics USA. “Though this expansion is just beginning, it is the culmination of years of strategic growth and planning to diversify the Claremont operation. It will allow us to grow all divisions of our business (TEKU, K-TECH, KAPSTO) by supplying the automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and the horticultural industry on a greater scale in the United States, and Canada. We appreciate the encouragement of our parent company, the dedication of our hard-working Pöppelmann Plastics USA employees and the support of the city, county and state to bring this day to fruition.”

“North Carolina continues to be at the top of the list for growing companies,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “As we make workforce development and training a priority, we’re confident that companies of all sizes and across all industries will find our diverse talent, affordability, and business climate suitable for their strategic growth plans."

The company’s new positions include machine operators, maintenance technicians, warehouse personnel, and administrative staff. Although wages will vary, the average annual salary for all new positions is $44,827, creating a potential payroll impact of $5 million annually for the region. The overall average annual wage in Catawba County is $43,920.

A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Pöppelmann’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This expansion is a great win for our local economy,” said N.C. Representative Mitchell S. Setzer. “Pöppelmann has been a tremendous member of our community and we have the quality workers to support them in this next phase of growth.”

“Pöppelmann’s increased investment in our community is great vote of confidence,” said N.C. Senator Dean Proctor. “Our region has a reputation for thriving global communities, and the company’s decision affirms the strength of that reputation.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Catawba County, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, Western Piedmont Council of Governments, and the City of Claremont.