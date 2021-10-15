Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Community Workshop In Hutto

October 15, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Hutto will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop on Wednesday, October 20.

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be present to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Hutto's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When complete, Hutto will join 30 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted "Music Friendly" designation.

"As we unleash the full might of the Texas economy, I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Hutto to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed," said Governor Abbott. "Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth."

Musicians, venues, and the general public are all welcome to attend.

Music Friendly Community Workshop – Hutto

Wednesday, October 20 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Hall of Fame, 205 East St. Hutto, TX 78634

Questions and media inquiries can be directed to Taylor Arrington, City of Hutto, Community Outreach and Programs, taylor.arrington@HuttoTX.gov

More information on TMO's Music Friendly Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities