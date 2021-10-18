The Mountain Peaks Team Offers Top Quality Care

The Mountain Peaks Family Practice medical team

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical professionals at Mountain Peaks Family Practice pride themselves on providing individuals and families with the best care available, no matter what the situation may be. Their skilled team of professionals focuses on a variety of concerns from sports medicine, to women’s health, and even mental health concerns. Practitioners at Mountain Peaks understand the importance of professional training in assisting with healthcare needs.

“My team and I work together to treat a wide variety of health problems,” said Dr. Durrans, founding physician at Mountain Peaks. “And when a diagnosis requires more than we can offer, we refer our patients to trusted specialists for their specific needs. We’re known for family care—from children to adults—along with the surgical services, acute care, and chronic care you may need. Our staff takes pride in knowing you and what you need now and in the future."

Here is a quick introduction to each member of the Mountain Peaks team and his/her respective areas of focus:

- Dr. Robert Durrans, MD - Sports Medicine, Adult Medicine, Wellness Care, and Mental Health.

- Lisa Hall, Nurse Practitioner - Women’s health, neurology, and mood disorders and working with patients over the long term to reach their health goals.

- Chelsea Marshall, Physician’s Assistant - Dermatology, abdominal pain, gallbladders, hernias, and all things related to bowel, Women’s Health, and Pediatric patients.

"We have been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years," said Dr. Durrans. "Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors to care for you and your family. Between us, we have decades of combined experience."

If needed, the professionals at Mountain Peaks will work with a patient's insurance plan and refer them out to contracted facilities and providers so that charges will be processed in network. This includes tests, lab work, physical therapy, occupational therapy, specialists, surgical services, or anything else that may be needed. As always, they encourage patients to contact their insurance company to find out about deductibles or co-pays before tests or lab work is done.

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

To find out more about the services we offer and the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

