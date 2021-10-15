Attorney General Moody Announces 25-Year Prison Sentence for Opioid Trafficker
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced a 25-year prison sentence for an opioid trafficker. Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a conviction for Jorel Cruz Nazario for trafficking more than 60 grams of heroin. In addition to the lengthy prison sentence received, Nazario will also be required to pay a $500,000 fine.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Twenty-five years in prison ought to make it quite clear where we stand when it comes to trafficking deadly opioids in the state of Florida. These actions will not be tolerated, and you will be punished severely for attempting to flood our state with these lethal drugs. I am thankful for my Office of Statewide Prosecution for bringing this criminal to justice.” Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Craig W. Saier said, “A priority for ATF is reducing violent crime and protecting the public. Disrupting the flow of illegal narcotics and preventing firearms from getting into the hands of prohibited individuals are key to protecting the public in the communities that we serve. We will continue to work vigorously with our state and local law enforcement partners to make sure those that commit these crimes are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation of Nazario, a 35-year-old man from Polk County, for selling heroin. During the investigation, Nazario provided a law enforcement agent with approximately 60 grams of heroin for distribution onto the streets of central Florida. With the prosecution pending, Nazario attempted to escape justice by fleeing to Puerto Rico and committing other unrelated crimes.After serving a federal sentence, Nazario returned to central Florida to be prosecuted for the pending heroin trafficking charge. Assistant Statewide Prosecutor David Gillespie prosecuted the state's case. The Honorable Judge Renee A. Roche sentenced Nazario to 25 years in state prison.Opioids were responsible for nearly three quarters of the more than 93,000 fatal drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2020. Twenty-one people in Florida die from opioid-related overdoses every day. Attorney General Moody recently released a warning about deadly counterfeit opioid pills, check it out here.To provide Floridians with more information about opioid addiction and resources for support, the Florida Attorney General’s Office created Dose of Reality Florida. For year-round take-back locations and other tips to fight opioid abuse, visit DoseOfRealityFL.com.
