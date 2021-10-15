Gopi’s Gratitude Journal Joins The Frankfurt Book Fair 2021
Gopi’s Gratitude Journal Joins The Frankfurt Book Fair 2021!
In a world so riven by change and dissent, it is easy to lose our ways. Gopi’s Gratitude Journal by Gopi Nair is a fresh, light, and easy read but gives one profound sense of purpose and direction.”MESSE FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s largest trade fair for books is hot off the press! Frankfurt Book Fair 2021 is set to bring together transnational stars, noted best-selling authors, up-and-coming artists. With more than 500 years of brimming highlights, the event continues to provide opportunities for visitors to know more about the publishing market, network and business. This year, MainSpring Books will be sending no less than the best selections of literary works for the festival goers to enjoy!
— Nova C. Of Mainspring Books
This year, author Gopi Nair’s will be presented by MainSpring Books through his journal which will be exhibited at the Book Fair. He is finally ready to calibrate everyone’s viewpoint by challenging them to cultivate the value of gratitude and apply it daily, no matter where one goes and what one does – all thanks to his literary work. The published author has written a piece that gives a light read for everyone to relate to and enjoy. From his personal life experiences, he weaved a cohesive collection arranged by chapters. While this title has been successfully published online, he aims to grow his audience and inspire more people, especially those avid readers and festivalgoers. There’s no stopping the author Gopi Nair from spreading positive affirmations and putting reflections into action!
Gopi’s Gratitude Journal is a fitting guide into living life with a purpose, direction, outlook, and gratefulness. It is a perfect source of inspiration, especially that everyone is facing the most challenging times since the pandemic began. It is easy to lose ways and drive to achieve everyone’s goals because of unfortunate events. Through this journal, the readers will be able to reflect and become inspired to know that as they wake up to live another day, there is always an opportunity for a fresh start, and being grateful for life itself is something that will pay off. The book has guide questions that serve as reflections that can help them live a purposeful life by putting their goals into action.
We at MainSpring Books passionately feel that the Gopi’s Gratitude Journal by Gopi Nair can be a great conduit to literacy concepts, especially for this upcoming colossal social and cultural event. It will be a remarkable experience not just for us but also for our avid readers – past, present, and future.
For more information about this event, go to https://www.buchmesse.de/en
Title: Gopi's Gratitude Journal
Author: Gopi Nair
Publisher: MainSpringBooks
ISBN: 978-1641336536
Genre: Self-Help, Religion & Spirituality
Reviewed By: Nova C. of MainSpring Books
Marketed By: MainSpringBooks
Bright Chavez
MainSpringBooks
+1 323-407-8151
