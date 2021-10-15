Clean Group Announces Next-gen Gym Cleaning & Disinfection Services

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group is a Sydney-based expert gym cleaning company providing services to gyms, health care centres, and clubs all over Sydney. As an experienced and highly trusted gym cleaning agency, Clean Group provides routine cleaning services to hundreds of gyms and health clubs around the city. And now, the company is all set to announce its new, advanced, technology-driven cleaning services for the benefit of its customers.

“We are excited to announce the addition of many new, tech-driven equipment and machines to our resources. Our teams are being trained in the use of new machines, which are expected to bring innovation to the cleaning industry and make our cleaning faster and more efficient. These new commercial cleaning techniques and tools will be first offered to our gym cleaning customers as a way to increase efficiency and provide more safety-focused cleaning for gym members,” says Suji Siv, owner and CEO of Clean Group.

Gyms are very sensitive premises and often exposed to a large variety of germs. Not only bathrooms and toilets, but almost all other areas of a gym, especially training machines and equipment, are likely to have a lot of germs. This is why routine cleaning and disinfection of gyms are vital. The ideal frequency of gym cleaning is - daily for routine/basic cleaning and weekly for in-depth cleaning, carpet cleaning, etc., according to Clean Group CEO. Also, regular sanitisation of gym equipment is a must to ensure safety from germs.

Clean Group provides both routine and one-off cleaning services to gyms, health clubs and all other types of health-focused commercial premises. Their cleaners specialise in the cleaning of gyms with full care and safety. When routine cleaning, they will clean & mop all the floors, clean toilets and bathrooms, disinfect all the exercise machines, equipment, changing rooms, toilets and other frequently-used areas. They will also routinely empty and clean the garbage bins.

In addition, Clean Group also offers in-depth cleaning services and COVID gym cleaning services, which can be availed by healthcare centres looking for deep COVID cleaning plus disinfection of their premises.

“Our in-depth gym cleaning services are ideal for weekly/fortnightly cleaning of gyms and for premises that haven’t been properly cleaned in a while. In addition to basic cleaning, sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, wiping and dusting, we will also take care of your gym carpets and upholstery as well as deep clean windows, walls, doors, corridors, rooms, car park, pantry and all other areas. Full disinfection of touchpoints and high-traffic areas is also included.”

The use of the new, advanced cleaning equipment is expected to not only speed up the cleaning process but increase efficiency by offering better results. For instance, Clean Group’s Electrostatic Disinfection method is already famous for being effective in the removal of up to 99.99% of germs in commercial premises, including the much-dreaded COVID-19 virus. Besides, this disinfection technique is reportedly faster than many traditional disinfection methods and provides 360° protection, including corners and hard-to-reach areas.

Clean Group has already been offering gym cleaning services in all 600+ suburbs of Sydney. They have a full-time team of 50+ cleaners ready to cater to all types of cleaning needs of their clients all over the region. The company has resources, including dedicated vans with ready equipment and machines that can be dispatched to the client’s location in minutes. This is how they have been able to provide cleaning services to hundreds of commercial properties simultaneously. “All our cleaners are experienced, trained and hard-working professionals. They will listen to your requirements and provide exactly the services that you need to meet your cleaning goals and expectations.”

As a full-service commercial cleaning company, Clean Group also provides cleaning services to a range of other business properties, such as offices, schools, childcare centres, strata buildings, hospitals, warehouses, factories, and others. Basically, all types of commercial cleaning services are covered and will be professionally handled by their experienced cleaners. To top it all, the company offers a full satisfaction guarantee with all its services to ensure a 100% customer happiness rate.

Gym owners and managers looking to partner with an efficient & reliable gym cleaning company in Sydney can get in touch with Clean Group for a free quote.

