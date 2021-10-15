Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Worth To Reach USD 499.3 Million By 2028 Says Reports And Data
The rise in demand from the pharmaceutical industries and other industries such as food and beverage, chemical and automotive are propelling the market demand.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blow-fill-seal technology market size is forecast to reach USD 499.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is a procedure that is used to manufacture liquid-filled polymer containers in small volume as well as large volume. The technology was developed in Europe and has relatively high application in the pharmaceutical market.
Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is used in filling of eye drops, inhalation, infusions, and other parental preparations. The major factors driving the market of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology are the growth in the pharmaceutical sectors and packaging market. Moreover, innovation in pharmaceutical packaging, convenient packaging, and rising demand for a qualitative technique for filling parental preparation, among others.
The blow-fill-seal (BFS) technology needs a relatively high cost for manufacture, which leads to the increasing price of the final product. This could hinder the market demand. Rising demand for aseptic packaging and regulations of pharmaceutical packaging products are influencing the market demand positively.
The Asia Pacific region held the largest market for blow-fill-seal technology, with a 32.6% share of market revenue in 2018. The rapid development of the food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries are expected to propel the demand in the region. Increase in disposable income and the change in lifestyle are leading to a rise in consumer choice for healthy and safe packaged products.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology market on the basis of product, raw material, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)
Bottles
Vials
Ampoules
Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectables
Raw Material Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene (PE)
End-Use Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Rising employment rate and increase in investment in emerging nations are forecasted to influence the market demand. Export incentives offered by several nations and robust trade agreements are some of the other factors that favor the demand for Blow Fill Seal Technology.
Polypropylene (PP) held a market share of 63.1% in the year 2018. PP has good barrier properties, good surface finish, and high strength and is cost-effective. Polypropylene’s great optical clarity and low moisture-vapor transmission makes it suitable for use in Blow-Fill-Seal.
Growth in the pharmaceutical industry and the rising demand for accurate single-dose packages to optimize product quality are propelling market demand. The demand for accurately dosed bottles, ampoules, and vials in the single-dose packaging market are high. Pharmaceutical is forecasted to hold a market share of 76.2% in the year 2026.
Vials are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Owing to their lightweight and easy to carry property, vials are expected to grow quickly. Vials offer versatility in packaging formats, especially for single doses.
North America held a market share of 21.3% in the year 2018. Presence of well-established pharmaceutical companies and preference for hygienic and safe packaging are propelling the growth of the market.
Key participants include Recipharm, Unipharma, Rommelag, Unicep Packaging, Catalent, The Ritedose Corporation, Lyondellbasell, Weiler Engineering, Nupharma Group, Birgi Mefar Group, and among others.
In 2018, Weiler Engineering Inc. inaugurated the next generation ASEP-TECH BFS machine. It is a compact-sized machine that offers low output production of pharmaceutical products and small development batches with the application of aseptic technology.
